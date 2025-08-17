Dewald Brevis Breaks Major Virat Kohli Record In Explosive Knock vs Australia

South Africa’s young batting sensation Dewald Brevis lit up the final T20I against Australia with a remarkable innings that not only rescued his side but also helped him etch his name in the record books. The right-hander produced a breathtaking 53 off just 26 balls, an innings decorated with six towering sixes and a boundary, as South Africa posted a competitive 172/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

South Africa Under Pressure Early

Batting first, South Africa’s innings got off to a rocky start after losing captain Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius inside the first seven overs with the scoreboard reading just 49. Facing the danger of finishing with a sub-par total, the visitors were in desperate need of a counterattack. That is when Brevis walked in and completely shifted the momentum.

Brevis and Stubbs Rescue the Innings

Brevis combined with Tristan Stubbs (25) in a crucial 61-run partnership off just 29 balls. The duo took the attack to the Australian bowlers, especially targeting the spinners and middle-overs pacers. Their stand lifted the run rate and brought South Africa back into the contest. Later, Rassie van der Dussen chipped in with a valuable 38, ensuring the Proteas reached a respectable total.

Brevis Goes Past Virat Kohli

The highlight of Brevis’ knock was his clean six-hitting ability. With six maximums in the innings, his tally of sixes in the series against Australia in Australia rose to 14, the most by any player. He overtook India’s Virat Kohli, who had struck 12 sixes in 10 innings Down Under. Remarkably, Brevis needed only three innings to surpass the Indian great, underlining his explosive talent.

Brevis also ended the series with 180 runs in three matches, placing him third on the all-time list of most runs scored against Australia in a T20I bilateral series in Australia.

Australia Strong in the Chase

Despite South Africa’s fighting effort, Australia looked in control of the chase. Openers provided a solid start, racing to 52 without loss in the powerplay. With wickets in hand and the required run rate under check, the hosts were cruising towards a comfortable win and a series triumph.