/Dewald Brevis equals JP Duminy, becomes joint 4th-highest six-hitter for South Africa in T20Is

Dewald Brevis added another milestone to his impressive T20I campaign as the South African batter equalled JP Duminy's six-hitting record to become the joint fourth-highest six-hitter for the Proteas in T20I cricket.
Brevis achieved the feat during South Africa's T20I tri-series final against Zimbabwe in Windhoek on Sunday. The 23-year-old scored 32 runs off 23 deliveries, hitting two fours and two sixes, as South Africa posted 205/5 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 157 to win the final by 48 runs.
With his two sixes in the final, Brevis took his career tally to 71 sixes in 35 T20I appearances, bringing him level with former South Africa batter JP Duminy, who hit 71 sixes in 81 T20Is.
Only three South African batters have hit more T20I sixes than Brevis and Duminy. David Miller leads the list with 139 sixes, followed by Quinton de Kock with 133 and Aiden Markram with 83.
The milestone further highlights Brevis' impact in the shortest format, particularly considering that he has reached the mark in significantly fewer matches than Duminy.
Brevis also finished the tournament as Player of the Series after producing a consistent run of performances for South Africa.
He accumulated 226 runs in five innings at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 166.17, including two half-centuries and a best score of 75 not out. He also struck 16 sixes during the series. In 35 T20Is, Brevis now has 923 runs from 33 innings, including one century and three fifties. His highest score in the format is 125 not out.
South Africa's batting effort in the final was led by Jordan Hermann, who scored 53 off 29 balls, while Connor Esterhuizen also contributed 32 off 23 deliveries. Brevis added his 32 as the Proteas finished on 205/5 from their 20 overs.
Zimbabwe's chase got off to a poor start as they slipped to 24/4 before Brad Evans mounted a late fightback with an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls. However, the Zimbabwe side was eventually bowled out for 157 in 18 overs. Bjorn Fortuin and Duan Jansen were South Africa's leading bowlers, claiming three wickets each as the Proteas secured a 48-run victory and lifted the tri-series trophy.
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