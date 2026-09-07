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Dewald Brevis equals JP Duminy, becomes joint 4th-highest six-hitter for South Africa in T20Is

Dewald Brevis equalled JP Duminy’s tally of 71 sixes to become South Africa’s joint fourth-highest T20I six-hitter. Brevis also finished the tri-series as Player of the Series after scoring 226 runs in five innings.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Dewald Brevis equals JP Duminy, becomes joint 4th-highest six-hitter for South Africa in T20Is
Image Credit: ICC/ X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Dewald Brevis equals JP Duminy, becomes joint 4th-highest six-hitter for South Africa in T20Is
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