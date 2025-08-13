Dewald Brevis’s 125 Powers Him To Career-Best In ICC Rankings, Tim David Returns To Top 10

The latest ICC Men’s T20I rankings update has brought massive changes, with South Africa’s Dewald Brevis making one of the most dramatic leaps in recent memory. Following his record-breaking 125* against Australia, Brevis has jumped 80 places to reach 21st in the batting rankings.

Brevis’s Unstoppable Knock

Brevis’s unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls in the second T20I against Australia was a masterclass in power-hitting. It stands as the highest T20I score by a South African and the highest ever against Australia in the format. His innings helped South Africa seal a 53-run win in Cairns, ending a five-year drought against the Aussies in T20Is and leveling the series 1-1.

Tim David’s Climb Continues

Australia’s big-hitter Tim David also enjoyed a ranking surge, moving up six places to 10th after a string of match-winning performances. His consistent run-making in the series has reinforced his reputation as one of the most dangerous finishers in T20 cricket.

Other Notable Movements

Several other batters have made significant progress:

Cameron Green (AUS): Up six spots to 17th.

Tristan Stubbs (SA): Up 12 places to 27th.

On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi also registered notable gains after impactful performances in the first two matches of the series.

Series Decider Awaits

With the three-match series now tied 1-1, the focus shifts to the final T20I in Cairns. Both teams will look to carry the momentum from their recent wins, while Brevis and David will aim to build on their heroics.