Dewald Brevis Set For Long-Awaited Test Debut As South Africa Begin New Era In Bulawayo Against Zimbabwe

South Africa’s 21-year-old batting sensation Dewald Brevis is all set to make his much-anticipated Test debut as the Proteas gear up to face Zimbabwe in the first match of the two-Test series starting June 28 at Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Brevis, widely celebrated for his fearless stroke-play and explosive white-ball performances, will finally have the opportunity to bring his flair to the red-ball format. With several senior players absent, South Africa will field a youthful, revamped side in this transitional phase.

The team will be led by Keshav Maharaj, who steps in as captain following a hamstring injury to regular skipper Temba Bavuma. Bavuma recently guided South Africa to their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title, defeating Australia in the final, but now watches from the sidelines as a new generation takes charge.

Key players from that historic final, including Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi, have been rested, paving the way for a fresh opening duo in Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi. The middle order sees a promising mix of youth and skill with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brevis, and David Bedingham, while Wiaan Mulder provides the all-round option.

In the lower order, Kyle Verreynne and Maharaj offer experience and resilience, while Corbin Bosch strengthens the team as a versatile all-rounder.

South Africa’s bowling attack will be led by emerging fast bowlers Codi Yusuf and 18-year-old left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka, who will share the new ball. They’ll be supported by Mulder and Bosch, with Maharaj heading the spin department.

As South Africa enters a new phase post-WTC glory, the Bulawayo Test represents a golden opportunity for Brevis and several uncapped or inexperienced players to make their mark in the longest format of the game.

South Africa's Playing XI vs Zimbabwe for 1st Test:

Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne,Corbin Bosch,Keshav Maharaj (C), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka