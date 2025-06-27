Dewald Brevis Set For Long-Awaited Test Debut As South Africa Begin New Era In Bulawayo Against Zimbabwe
South Africa’s Dewald Brevis is set to make his Test debut against Zimbabwe on June 28 in Bulawayo. With senior players rested, a youthful Proteas squad led by Keshav Maharaj begins a new era in red-ball cricket.
South Africa’s 21-year-old batting sensation Dewald Brevis is all set to make his much-anticipated Test debut as the Proteas gear up to face Zimbabwe in the first match of the two-Test series starting June 28 at Queen’s Sports Club, Bulawayo.
Brevis, widely celebrated for his fearless stroke-play and explosive white-ball performances, will finally have the opportunity to bring his flair to the red-ball format. With several senior players absent, South Africa will field a youthful, revamped side in this transitional phase.
The team will be led by Keshav Maharaj, who steps in as captain following a hamstring injury to regular skipper Temba Bavuma. Bavuma recently guided South Africa to their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title, defeating Australia in the final, but now watches from the sidelines as a new generation takes charge.
Key players from that historic final, including Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi, have been rested, paving the way for a fresh opening duo in Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi. The middle order sees a promising mix of youth and skill with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brevis, and David Bedingham, while Wiaan Mulder provides the all-round option.
In the lower order, Kyle Verreynne and Maharaj offer experience and resilience, while Corbin Bosch strengthens the team as a versatile all-rounder.
South Africa’s bowling attack will be led by emerging fast bowlers Codi Yusuf and 18-year-old left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka, who will share the new ball. They’ll be supported by Mulder and Bosch, with Maharaj heading the spin department.
As South Africa enters a new phase post-WTC glory, the Bulawayo Test represents a golden opportunity for Brevis and several uncapped or inexperienced players to make their mark in the longest format of the game.
South Africa's Playing XI vs Zimbabwe for 1st Test:
Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne,Corbin Bosch,Keshav Maharaj (C), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka
