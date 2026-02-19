Dewald Brevis shrugs off 'Baby AB' tag ahead of South Africa’s Super 8 clash against India

South Africa’s young batting sensation Dewald Brevis has regained momentum at a crucial stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, just days before a high-profile Super 8 encounter against India. The 22-year-old, who impressed fans during his stint with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, believes he is now focused on carving his own identity rather than being defined by comparisons with legendary batter AB de Villiers.

IPL 2025 Breakthrough With Chennai Super Kings

Brevis grabbed headlines during IPL 2025 after joining the Chennai Super Kings midway through the tournament as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. Signed for ₹2.2 crore, the South African youngster made an immediate impact with aggressive batting performances.

In just six matches, Brevis scored 225 runs at an explosive strike rate of 180, showcasing his fearless stroke play and reinforcing his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in T20 cricket. His performances under MS Dhoni’s leadership further boosted his confidence heading into international assignments.

‘Baby AB’ Comparison: Honour, Not Pressure

Often labelled “Baby AB” due to similarities with South African great AB de Villiers, Brevis admitted that the comparison has never weighed him down. Speaking to the media after South Africa’s victory over the UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Brevis said, “It’s always been a very big privilege for me to be compared with AB (de Villiers), but it’s never, ever been any pressure for me. I never felt a drop of pressure because of that. It’s always been an honour.”

Timely Return to Form Before Super 8 Stage

Brevis showed encouraging signs of form during South Africa’s six-wicket win over the UAE, scoring a brisk 36 off 25 balls, including three sixes and a boundary. The innings helped South Africa finish atop Group D and build momentum ahead of the Super 8 phase. Reflecting on the team’s progress, Brevis expressed excitement about the direction in which the South African side is heading, highlighting the positive environment and collective growth within the squad.

The young batter also pointed out the difference in playing conditions between IPL 2025 and the ongoing World Cup in India. According to Brevis, IPL surfaces were comparatively flatter, while pitches in the tournament have offered more challenges to batters.

Despite tougher conditions, he praised the passionate Indian crowds, saying the atmosphere created by fans adds to the excitement of playing cricket in the country.

Eyes on Big Super 8 Clash Against India

“It’s funny that my dad told me when we were here, he said, ‘Just whatever you do, that’s actually just preparing you for the World Cup and you guys can play them’. I went in with that mindset but it’s still going to be a very new game and new conditions,” Brevis said about Super 8 match vs India.