Dewald Brevis Smashes First-Ball Six On ODI Debut, Equals Ishan Kishan’s Rare Feat
Dewald Brevis, made an unforgettable start to his ODI career, smashing the very first ball he faced for a six against Australia. With this audacious stroke, Brevis etched his name into an exclusive list.
Trending Photos
South Africa’s young batting sensation, Dewald Brevis, made an unforgettable start to his ODI career, smashing the very first ball he faced for a six against Australia. With this audacious stroke, Brevis etched his name into an exclusive list, becoming only the seventh cricketer in history to hit a six off his maiden ODI delivery.
Brevis Makes an Instant Impact
Walking into bat under pressure, Brevis showcased the fearless cricket he is known for in T20 leagues around the world. His first-ball six reflected the same aggression that earned him the nickname “Baby AB.” Although his stay at the crease was short-lived, the strike set the tone for his intent and made his debut instantly memorable.
Also Read: Road To T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Packed Schedule Featuring Asia Cup, Australia, South Africa, And New Zealand - All You Need To Know
The Elite List of Debutants with a First-Ball Six
Brevis now joins a rare group of cricketers who made an explosive entry into ODI cricket:
Johann Louw (South Africa, 2008)
Jawad Dawood (Canada, 2010)
Craig Wallace (Scotland, 2016)
Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe, 2017)
Ishan Kishan (India, 2021)
Shamim Hossain (Bangladesh, 2023)
Dewald Brevis (South Africa, 2025)
Following Ishan Kishan’s Footsteps
Before Brevis, India’s Ishan Kishan was the most high-profile name on this list, having hit a six on his ODI debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka. By equalling that feat, Brevis has shown that he, too, has the flair to deliver bold moments right from the start of his international career.
A Glimpse into the Future
Though Brevis’s innings ended quickly, his approach highlighted the fearless brand of cricket South Africa is grooming ahead of major tournaments. With his proven talent in franchise leagues and now a remarkable ODI debut moment, expectations are high that Brevis could become a cornerstone of South Africa’s batting unit in years to come.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv