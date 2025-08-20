Dewald Brevis Smashes First-Ball Six On ODI Debut, Equals Ishan Kishan’s Rare Feat

South Africa’s young batting sensation, Dewald Brevis, made an unforgettable start to his ODI career, smashing the very first ball he faced for a six against Australia. With this audacious stroke, Brevis etched his name into an exclusive list, becoming only the seventh cricketer in history to hit a six off his maiden ODI delivery.

Brevis Makes an Instant Impact

Walking into bat under pressure, Brevis showcased the fearless cricket he is known for in T20 leagues around the world. His first-ball six reflected the same aggression that earned him the nickname “Baby AB.” Although his stay at the crease was short-lived, the strike set the tone for his intent and made his debut instantly memorable.

The Elite List of Debutants with a First-Ball Six

Brevis now joins a rare group of cricketers who made an explosive entry into ODI cricket:

Johann Louw (South Africa, 2008)

Jawad Dawood (Canada, 2010)

Craig Wallace (Scotland, 2016)

Richard Ngarava (Zimbabwe, 2017)

Ishan Kishan (India, 2021)

Shamim Hossain (Bangladesh, 2023)

Dewald Brevis (South Africa, 2025)

Following Ishan Kishan’s Footsteps

Before Brevis, India’s Ishan Kishan was the most high-profile name on this list, having hit a six on his ODI debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka. By equalling that feat, Brevis has shown that he, too, has the flair to deliver bold moments right from the start of his international career.

A Glimpse into the Future

Though Brevis’s innings ended quickly, his approach highlighted the fearless brand of cricket South Africa is grooming ahead of major tournaments. With his proven talent in franchise leagues and now a remarkable ODI debut moment, expectations are high that Brevis could become a cornerstone of South Africa’s batting unit in years to come.