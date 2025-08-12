Dewald Brevis Smashes Record-Breaking 125 Against Australia, Second-Fastest T20I Century For South Africa

AUS vs SA: South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis lit up the 2nd T20I against Australia in Darwin with a blistering maiden T20I hundred. The 21-year-old reached the milestone in only 41 deliveries, registering the second-fastest T20I century for South Africa, behind David Miller’s 35-ball record against Bangladesh in 2017. Brevis’s innings came at a staggering strike rate of over 240, underlining his status as one of the most exciting young talents in the game.

Breaking Records Along the Way

In a record-laden knock, Brevis surpassed Quinton de Kock’s 43-ball ton against West Indies in 2023 to claim the second spot on South Africa’s all-time T20I fastest centuries list. He also became the youngest South African to score a T20I hundred and broke the record for the fastest ton against Australia by a South African, eclipsing Hashim Amla’s unbeaten 97 off 62 balls in 2016. His unbeaten 125 off 56 balls is now the highest individual score for South Africa in men’s T20Is, overtaking Faf du Plessis.

Counterattack After South Africa's Early Wobbles

Batting first, South Africa got off to a steady start in the powerplay but suffered a mini-collapse with Aiden Markram, Ricketon, and Pretorius departing in quick succession. At 3 down, Australia seemed to have the upper hand until Brevis arrived. Partnering with Tristan Stubbs, he launched a brutal counterattack, smashing nine fours and eight sixes, including 23 runs off a single Glenn Maxwell over. His timing, placement, and sheer power left Australia’s bowlers rattled.

Australian Bowling Struggles

Australia’s attack had few answers for Brevis’s onslaught. Josh Hazlewood endured a rare off-day, conceding 56 runs in his four overs, while Ben Dwarshuis emerged as the pick of the bowlers, keeping things tight and picking up two wickets. Despite these efforts, South Africa finished at an imposing 218/7.

The Challenge Ahead for Australia

Chasing 219 on a Darwin pitch that has shown signs of assistance for the pacers will be a daunting task for the Australians. With the series hanging in the balance, the question remains: can Australia stage a successful chase, or will Brevis’s historic knock seal the match for South Africa?