Dewald Brevis' Unbelievable Catch Goes Viral During CSK vs PBKS In IPL 2025 - Watch

In a season filled with disappointments for the Chennai Super Kings, one moment of sheer brilliance stood tall — Dewald Brevis’ gravity-defying catch at the boundary line against Punjab Kings. With CSK's playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Brevis pulled off a sensational effort in the deep that not only stunned fans in the stadium but also set social media ablaze.

It was the 18th over of a tense chase at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when PBKS batter Shashank Singh launched a Ravindra Jadeja delivery toward deep mid-wicket. What followed was pure athletic theatre. Brevis, patrolling the boundary, timed his leap perfectly to intercept the ball mid-air. Realizing he was heading over the ropes, the 22-year-old cleverly tossed the ball in the air, stepped outside the line, jumped again to flick it back in, and finally dived forward to complete the catch inside the field.

Fans erupted. Commentators ran out of adjectives. Social media users hailed it as “one of the greatest boundary-line catches in IPL history.”





CSK’s Fragile Dreams Shattered Despite Curran’s Blitz

While Brevis gave CSK a moment to remember, it couldn’t mask the heartbreak that followed. CSK, batting first, posted a competitive 190 thanks to a scintillating knock from Sam Curran (88 off 47 balls). Walking in at a shaky 48/3, Curran counter-attacked with class, hammering nine boundaries and four sixes. He stitched a crucial 78-run stand with Brevis (32), stabilizing the innings and giving CSK hope.

Curran’s onslaught in the death overs included a 26-run carnage against young Suryansh Shedge, which seemed to swing momentum in CSK’s favor. However, a late implosion triggered by Yuzvendra Chahal turned the game on its head.

Chahal’s Hat-Trick Turns the Tide

With CSK poised for a 200-plus total, Chahal’s 19th over became the stuff of nightmares for the home side. The leg-spinner, who had gone wicketless in his first spell, struck gold in the death. After dismissing MS Dhoni, he ran through CSK’s lower order in a stunning four-ball burst.

Hooda, Kamboj, and Noor Ahmad fell in quick succession — the latter two registering ducks — as CSK collapsed from 185/4 to 190 all out. Chahal’s 4/32, including his second IPL hat-trick, was a masterclass in death-over bowling and a pivotal match-turning moment.

Iyer, Prabhsimran Seal CSK’s Fate

In reply, PBKS chased down the target with two balls to spare, finishing on 194/6. Skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a composed 72 off 41 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh chipped in with a fluent 54. Their 72-run second-wicket partnership laid the foundation, and a 20-run over off Matheesha Pathirana all but sealed CSK’s fate.

Even a few late wickets couldn’t stop PBKS, as they climbed to second in the table with 13 points. Meanwhile, CSK remained rooted at the bottom with just four points — officially eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season.

A New Low for the Men in Yellow

For a franchise with five IPL titles and a legacy built on consistency, this marks unfamiliar territory. Back-to-back seasons without a playoff berth highlight a deeper need for introspection. MS Dhoni’s men will now play for pride in their remaining games, and perhaps begin preparing for a major rebuild in IPL 2026.