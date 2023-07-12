Dhanashree Verma Dazzles In Nude Shade Bodycon Dress; Hubby Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Pic

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma posted a lovely pic together after a long time on social media website Instagram. The lovebird will soon be seen on a popular podcast, recording their love story on the platform. After doing the podcast, the couple got clicked together and one of the pics has now made it to the social media website. Dhanashree looked amazingly hot in the photo as she wore a Nude Shade Bodycon Dress while Chahal opted for a stylish shirt look. Chahal posted the 'heart' emoji with the photo.

Check out Yuzvendra Chahal's photo with Dhanashree Verma below:



cre Trending Stories

Chahal is currently enjoying off season. He is not playing Duleep Trophy as Chahal plays in North Zone. Chahal is also not a part of the Test series that is going on in West Indies. He, however, will soon fly down to Caribbean islands to take part in the ODI and T20I legs of the tour. The 32-year-old will be eyeing a good show with the ball as he knows that the competition for the spot in the ODI World Cup squad has intensified. India can pick just one wrist spinner and between him and Kuldeep Yadav, only one will be named. Not to forget, Kuldeep too is part of the ODI squad which will play 3 matches vs West Indies.

On the other hand, Dhanashree is back dancing again. She had tore her ACL last year and had undergone an operation on her knee. Since then, she had been walking on the crutches. But she quit walking with the help of crutches, a few months ago and began her rehabilitation. Her rehab has almost come to an end as Dhanashree has begin posting Dance reels on her Instagran feed. Dhanashree is a popular choreographer-cum-Influencer. She has been a part of many music albums in the past and her fans are awaiting her big return to their screens, dancing on a peppy number.