Dhanashree Verma Responds To Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumours: “Fake Marriage” Claims Explained

Dhanashree Verma, the renowned choreographer and influencer, has finally responded to the swirling rumours of faking her marriage with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The revelation comes months after the couple officially divorced on March 20, 2025, ending a union that had drawn massive media attention. According to reports, Chahal paid Rs 4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma following their separation.

The Divorce That Captivated Headlines

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in December 2020 during the pandemic, after meeting online for dance lessons. Their love story, which began as a friendship during Covid-19 lockdowns, soon turned into a high-profile marriage. However, after 18 months of living separately, the couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The Bombay High Court waived the mandatory six-month cooling period, allowing the divorce to be finalized promptly.

The high-profile nature of their separation, coupled with widespread rumours—ranging from alimony disputes to claims of a “fake marriage”—kept the media and fans abuzz for months.

Dhanashree Verma Responds to “Fake Marriage” Allegations

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree addressed claims that her marriage with Chahal was insincere. “A coin has two sides. You cannot clap with a single hand. Just because I am not speaking doesn’t give anybody the power to take advantage of that,” she said. Dhanashree emphasized that while she has her side of the story, she is currently prioritizing her career and personal growth over public debates.

She continued, “Do I want to delve into that? No. Do I wish to delve into that? Maybe, in the future. Right now, I am working on fixing myself.” Her statement highlights her commitment to moving forward with dignity, despite the social and media scrutiny surrounding her personal life.

Family Support and Personal Strength

Dhanashree revealed that her parents played a pivotal role in helping her navigate the emotionally turbulent divorce. “There were days when my mother would actually give up and feel sad. My parents reminded me every day that making this decision took immense courage, especially knowing Yuzvendra is a more powerful individual,” she shared.

Her friends and professional team also provided unwavering support, helping her maintain focus on her career while managing societal pressures. “The only advice I received from my parents and friends was to continue being dignified and not get impulsive,” Dhanashree added, reflecting on the strength she drew from her close circle during this period.

Life and Career After Divorce

Despite the public drama, Dhanashree continues to thrive professionally. She recently featured in a special dance number with Rajkummar Rao in Bhool Chuk Maaf and is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming Telugu dance drama Akasam Daati Vastaava, directed by Sri Sasi Kumar. She expressed gratitude toward the entertainment industry, stating that her talent continues to be recognized and appreciated, dispelling her initial fears of being judged post-divorce.

Hope, Love, and Moving Forward

Even after a challenging breakup, Dhanashree remains optimistic about love and life. “We all want love in life. Self-love is priority, but if something good is written for me ahead in life, why not?” she shared, reflecting the resilient and hopeful attitude that has come to define her post-divorce journey.

Dhanashree’s response to the “fake marriage” rumours and her focus on personal and professional growth send a clear message: despite the challenges of high-profile relationships and media scrutiny, dignity, self-respect, and perseverance remain paramount.