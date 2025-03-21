Dhanashree Verma’s ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ Seen As A Cryptic Response To Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Act - Watch

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been at the center of public attention following their high-profile divorce. As speculation around their separation reached its peak, Verma released a music video, ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine,’ addressing sensitive issues such as domestic abuse, infidelity, and toxic relationships.

Dhanashree Verma’s Bold Statement Through Music

On March 20, 2025, Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to announce the release of her latest music video, ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine.’ The song, featuring popular actor Ishwak Singh of Paatal Lok fame, presents a compelling narrative on emotional turmoil within relationships, mirroring real-life struggles of betrayal and abuse.

The timing of the release, coinciding with the finalization of her divorce from Chahal, has sparked discussions, with many interpreting it as a cryptic response to the end of their marriage. The track quickly gained traction on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans and netizens.

Chahal-Verma Divorce: A Timeline of Events

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, filed for divorce in February 2025. Legal proceedings escalated when the Bombay High Court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period, allowing the Bandra Family Court to finalize the divorce on March 20. According to reports, Chahal is set to pay Verma Rs 4.75 crore as alimony, with Rs 2.37 crore already transferred.

A Cryptic Clapback?

Hours after their divorce was granted, Chahal was spotted wearing a black T-shirt with the phrase “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” emblazoned across it. The choice of attire led to widespread speculation, with many suggesting it was a subtle dig at his ex-wife. However, Verma’s music video appears to have served as her own statement, delving into themes of betrayal and emotional turmoil.

The storyline of ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ portrays Verma as a woman trapped in a tumultuous marriage, grappling with an unfaithful husband, played by Ishwak Singh. The raw and evocative visuals depict instances of domestic violence, making the video a conversation starter around these pressing societal issues.

Social Media Reacts

The release of the music video ignited a firestorm on social media. Some viewers praised Verma for shedding light on serious issues through her art, while others accused her of using personal events for publicity. The video amassed millions of views within hours, climbing trending charts on YouTube and Instagram reels.

One user tweeted, “Dhanashree Verma turning her pain into art is commendable. The message in #DekhaJiDekhaMaine is powerful and much-needed.” Meanwhile, another critic remarked, “Releasing a video on adultery and toxic relationships on the day of your divorce? A little too convenient.”

Chahal’s Post-Divorce Focus

While Verma channels her emotions through music, Chahal appears focused on his cricketing commitments. The 34-year-old leg-spinner was recently seen enjoying the Champions Trophy 2025 Final alongside radio jockey Mahvash, dismissing any personal controversies with a relaxed public appearance.

With IPL 2025 around the corner, Chahal is expected to shift his attention to his professional career. Whether or not he chooses to address the speculations surrounding his divorce remains uncertain.

A Deeper Conversation on Domestic Abuse and Infidelity

Regardless of personal opinions on Verma’s latest project, ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ brings forth important conversations about domestic violence and infidelity. The video serves as a reminder that such issues, often swept under the rug, need open discourse and societal awareness.