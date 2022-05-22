Chenna Super Kings had a below-par outing in IPL 2022. MS Dhoni's side could only manage to claim four wins in 14 matches and remained in the bottom half of the table most of the league staged. The Yellow Army finished ninth in the points table just above Mumbai Indians. Besides all these factors, one thing which gave CSK fans a lot of joy was Dhoni's statement in their last league stage match where he revealed he will definately play for CSK next year.

"Definitely, I will play next year. It would be unfair to not play in Chennai. It won't be nice to the CSK fans. Whether 2023 will be my last year or not, that is something we will have to see," Dhoni said when asked if he would continue playing for CSK in IPL 2023. Dhoni did not entirely rule out playing the 2024 edition.

Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri underlined the captain's fitness levels that help him keep going. "There is no question about that. It's good that they have made the announcement now, it cuts all the speculation, all the drama that goes behind it. He has one of the best leaders the country has ever produced, especially in white-ball cricket. The announcement must be heartening for the CSK fans more than anything else," Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

"He is not (any ordinary player). He will be up in the mountains with his regiment. He will take a break for 2-3 months. He will come and play some cricket. He will then have one big over and he will get going."

Even though CSK was knocked out of the playoffs race early in the tournament, Dhoni's batting impressed everyone. He was still able to finish the games and hit the ball long way. Shastri feels that it is his exemplary fitness which helped Dhoni do wonders in the season.

“When you see the amount he trains, he is not someone who keeps running around the ground and picks up weights in the gym, he is someone who plays other sports. He likes to do things outdoor to keep his fitness going, play badminton or any other sport.”

"Fitness is his key. But I think he has enjoyed his cricket this season, more than anything else, The way he has batted, the way he has kept. That sense of enjoyment has come back. He has come back and probably surprised himself with the way he has batted," Shastri further added.