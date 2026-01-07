Dhoti-Kurta Cricket Tournament With Sanskrit Commentary In Madhya Pradesh Goes Viral- WATCH

A unique cricket tournament in Madhya Pradesh has captured widespread attention on social media, featuring players dressed in traditional dhoti-kurtas and live commentary delivered entirely in Sanskrit. The visually striking event was held in Bhopal and has quickly gone viral for blending sport with India’s cultural heritage.

Players Ditch Jerseys for Traditional Attire

Instead of standard cricket uniforms, participants took the field wearing dhoti-kurtas. Each team sported kurtas in different colours, allowing easy identification during matches. The unconventional attire did not hinder performance, as players showcased impressive cricketing skills throughout the games.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

VIDEO | In a unique blend of culture and sport, a cricket tournament is underway at Ankur Khel Parisar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where players compete in traditional dhoti-kurta attire instead of conventional cricket jerseys.



The participants, drawn from various Vedic… pic.twitter.com/jwXNbCBEPK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 6, 2026

Tournament Venue and Participants

The matches are being held at Ankur Khel Parisar in Bhopal. The tournament features participants from various Vedic universities and Sanskrit schools across Madhya Pradesh. Competitors include Vedic scholars, Sanskrit students, and priests who are actively involved in religious rituals.

Sanskrit Commentary Sets the Event Apart

One of the tournament’s most distinctive elements is its commentary, which is delivered entirely in Sanskrit rather than Hindi or English. A video shared by news agency PTI highlights commentators using classical Sanskrit phrases to describe match situations, adding a rare and culturally rich dimension to the sporting event.

About the Maharshi Maitri Match Cricket Series-6

The competition is officially titled the Maharshi Maitri Match Cricket Series-6. Now in its sixth edition, the tournament has steadily grown in popularity among both players and spectators. A total of 27 teams from different regions of Madhya Pradesh are participating in the ongoing edition.

Promoting Sanskrit Through Sports

Parshuram Kalyan Board president Pandit Vishnu Rajauria explained that the core objective of the tournament is to generate interest in Sanskrit among the younger generation.

Speaking to PTI, he said that sports can serve as a powerful medium to connect people with language, culture, and tradition. The initiative aims to make Sanskrit more accessible and engaging by integrating it into a popular sport like cricket.

Traditional Clothing, Modern Cricketing Skills

Despite playing in traditional attire, the quality of cricket on display has remained high. Footage from the tournament shows sharp batting, disciplined bowling, and agile fielding, proving that tradition and modern sporting excellence can coexist seamlessly.

Final Scheduled for January 9

The tournament’s final match is scheduled to take place on January 9. Organisers are expecting a strong turnout as the event continues to attract attention both online and offline for its unique cultural and sporting blend.