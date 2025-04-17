In a dramatic IPL 2025 showdown that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Mitchell Starc's masterclass in death bowling led the Delhi Capitals (DC) to a thrilling Super Over victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16. What looked like a comfortable chase turned into heartbreak for RR as they fell short in a game defined by pressure, precision, and a moment of genius from the Aussie pacer.

Delhi Capitals Set the Tone with a Strong Finish

Opting to bat first, DC posted a competitive total of 188/5, with crucial contributions across the board. Abhishek Porel’s fluent 49 off 37 balls laid the foundation, while KL Rahul chipped in with 38 off 32. The real fireworks came in the death overs when captain Axar Patel (34 off 14) and Tristan Stubbs (34 off 18)* smashed boundaries at will, including a costly final over from Sandeep Sharma, which leaked 23 runs — a moment that ultimately altered the game's trajectory.

Rajasthan’s Powerplay Dominance and Middle-Order Collapse

Chasing 189, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out blazing, scoring 61 runs in the powerplay. The momentum seemed firmly with the Royals, especially with Samson looking in sublime touch. However, a retirement hurt at 31 (19) to the RR skipper halted the flow, creating a vacuum in the middle order.

While Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel tried to anchor the innings, DC’s bowling attack, led by Starc, applied the brakes just when it mattered most. Rajasthan ended with 188/4, setting the stage for a dramatic Super Over.

Mitchell Starc: The Game-Changer

Mitchell Starc was the undisputed hero of the night. Defending nine runs in the 20th over, the veteran left-arm seamer displayed nerves of steel and textbook death-over mastery. His successive yorkers against Hetmyer and Jurel kept the Royals from reaching the finish line.

In the Super Over, Starc returned with even more venom, conceding just 11 runs, a total DC chased down in just four balls to register their fourth win of the season. His final figures of 1/36 in four overs barely do justice to his impact — Starc’s timing, control, and leadership were simply world-class.

Samson Reacts: “Starcy Took It Away From Us”

Speaking after the match, Sanju Samson was candid in his admiration for Starc’s brilliance.

“I thought that score was definitely chaseable, but as we all saw, it was a fantastic over from Starcy. I’d like to give it to him. He won the game for them in the 20th over,” said Samson.

The RR skipper also defended Sandeep Sharma, saying, “He has been bowling the toughest overs for me for the last few years. I’m fortunate to have someone like him in the team.”

Samson’s absence during the Super Over raised concerns, but he clarified, “I wasn’t just ready to come back and bat. We’ll observe it tomorrow and see how it is.”



Fans Blame Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel found himself at the center of a social media storm following Rajasthan Royals’ heart-breaking Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals. Fans were quick to pin the blame on the young batter, dubbing him the “villain” of the match for what they called a “selfish” decision in the final over of regulation play. With three needed off two deliveries, Shimron Hetmyer punched a Mitchell Starc delivery through the covers and looked eager to push for a double. However, Jurel denied the second run, citing a potential risk, which many believed ultimately cost Rajasthan the win. Hetmyer’s visible frustration and the split-screen replays only added fuel to the fire, as netizens lashed out at Jurel for not trusting his partner’s call. The Royals failed to chase the modest target in the Super Over, and the blame game online quickly turned toxic, with fans questioning Jurel’s match awareness and decision-making under pressure.