Dhruv Jurel Picked Over Sanju Samson As Backup Wicketkeeper For ODIs: Ajit Agarkar Explains

India’s selection committee has chosen Dhruv Jurel as the backup wicketkeeper for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, a decision that has sparked conversations among cricket fans and experts. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained that the move was driven primarily by batting positions and team balance rather than performance alone.

Why Jurel Was Preferred Over Samson

“It's more because of position,” Agarkar said. “Sanju Samson bats at the top of the order. He batted at number three when he scored his hundred. Jurel usually bats lower down the order, similar to KL Rahul. If you are looking at spots, there isn’t room at the top again.”

Agarkar further clarified that the selection focused on fitting players into suitable batting positions. “Sanju is tried at the top in T20 cricket, but in one-day cricket, the situation is different. We are looking at players who can fit seamlessly into those specific roles,” he added.

Reactions and Team Strategy

Despite the rationale, the omission of Sanju Samson has drawn criticism from former chief selector Kris Srikkanth, who described the decision as “very unfair.” Srikkanth emphasised that Samson had scored a century in his last ODI outing and should have been given preference as the backup wicketkeeper.

Dhruv Jurel, a promising young wicketkeeper-batter, has showcased his skills in domestic cricket and has already represented India in Tests and T20Is. His inclusion is seen as a move to maintain team flexibility, ensuring that KL Rahul’s spot is backed up by a player suited to the middle or lower order.

This selection highlights the strategic considerations of the Indian cricket team management, balancing individual talent with team composition, batting positions, and the need for adaptability in different formats.