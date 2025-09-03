Advertisement
DHRUV JUREL

Dhruv Jurel Ruled Out Of Duleep Trophy Semis, Akshay Wadkar Replaces; RCB Star Named Captain

Central Zone has been dealt a major blow ahead of their Duleep Trophy 2025 semifinal clash against West Zone, as wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been ruled out after being diagnosed with dengue. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 06:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhruv Jurel Ruled Out Of Duleep Trophy Semis, Akshay Wadkar Replaces; RCB Star Named CaptainImage Credit:- X

Akshay Wadkar Steps In

In Jurel’s absence, Vidarbha’s experienced wicketkeeper-batter Akshay Wadkar has been drafted into the squad. Wadkar, who guided Vidarbha to their third Ranji Trophy title last season with more than 700 runs, brings valuable experience and leadership qualities at a crucial stage of the competition.

Leadership Reshuffle

While Jurel was initially set to captain the side, the responsibility will now remain with Rajat Patidar, who impressed with his leadership and batting display in the quarter-final. Patidar will look to keep Central Zone steady as they eye a spot in the final.

Also Read: 5 Players With Highest Individual Scores In T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma - Check Full List

 

Multiple Setbacks for Central Zone

The absence of Jurel is not the only setback. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also unavailable, having been called up for India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign. This places extra responsibility on senior players like Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur, and the newly added Wadkar to step up against a strong West Zone lineup.

Opportunity Amid Challenge

For Wadkar, this inclusion marks an opportunity to showcase his consistency on a bigger platform. Known for his grit with the bat and calm presence behind the stumps, he could prove to be a vital asset in what promises to be a high-intensity semifinal.

What’s Next

The Central Zone vs West Zone semifinal begins on September 4. With a reshuffled squad and key players missing, Central Zone face an uphill task, but the inclusion of Wadkar adds depth and experience to their campaign. 

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

