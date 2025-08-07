Dhruv Jurel Set To Lead Central Zone In Duleep Trophy 2025; Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar Included - Check Full Squad

Team India’s rising wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been named the captain of the Central Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025-26, as announced by the Central Zone Selection Committee on Wednesday. The 24-year-old cricketer, who impressed with his recent Test outings for India, will lead a strong side featuring a mix of domestic stalwarts and international stars.

A New Leader at the Helm

Jurel, who has yet to lead a senior team before this assignment, takes on his first major leadership role. His elevation to captaincy reflects the selectors’ confidence in his temperament and growing stature in Indian cricket. His calm under pressure and recent batting heroics at The Oval during India's Test series against England have earned him accolades and the opportunity to now lead from the front.

Rajat Patidar Named Vice-Captain

Rajat Patidar, who guided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their maiden IPL title earlier this year, has been appointed vice-captain. However, his participation remains subject to clearance from the BCCI medical team, as he continues to recover from a recent niggle.

Bowling Firepower: Spin and Pace Blend

The squad boasts a potent bowling unit: Kuldeep Yadav, India's premier wrist-spinner, will spearhead the spin attack. He is supported by Harsh Dubey, the Ranji Trophy’s leading wicket-taker with 69 dismissals last season, and Manav Suthar, a left-arm spinner known for consistency and economy. On the pace front, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar return to domestic red-ball cricket. Chahar’s comeback adds experience, while Khaleel brings match fitness after an impressive county stint.

Notable Omissions

One of the biggest surprises from the selection was the exclusion of Karun Nair, a former triple-centurion in Test cricket, who was widely expected to feature given his recent domestic form. The selectors are believed to have opted for a younger core to build a long-term bench.

Complete Squad: Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025-26

Dhruv Jurel (captain & wicketkeeper), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanchit Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed

Standbys: Madhav Kaushik, Yash Thakur, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Kuldeep Sen, Upendra Yadav