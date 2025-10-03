Dhruv Jurel Smashes Maiden Century, Joins Elite List Of Farokh Engineer And Wriddhiman Saha

India tightened their grip on the opening Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad as Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja all struck centuries on Day 2, taking the hosts to a commanding first-innings lead. The highlight of the day was Dhruv Jurel’s maiden Test hundred, which earned him a place in an exclusive list of Indian wicketkeepers alongside MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer.

Jurel’s Historic Milestone

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Uttar Pradesh reached his first Test ton in style, scoring 125 runs off 210 balls with grit and elegance before being dismissed by debutant Khary Pierre. With this innings, Jurel became the 12th Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century and the fifth to register a maiden ton against the West Indies.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Indian wicketkeepers with maiden Test centuries against West Indies:

Vijay Manjrekar

Farokh Engineer

Ajay Ratra

Wriddhiman Saha

Dhruv Jurel

Jurel also stitched together a crucial 206-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, which put India firmly in control of the match.

What Lies Ahead

India’s dominance on Day 2 has left the West Indies struggling for answers. With a 286-run cushion already, the hosts are well-placed to dictate terms for the remainder of the match. For Jurel, however, the day will be remembered forever, a maiden century that put him in the same breath as legends like Dhoni and Engineer, and marked the beginning of what could be a stellar Test career.