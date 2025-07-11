Ahead of the start of the second Test of the ongoing third Test of the ongoing India vs England series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday gave a crucial update on India vice-captain Rishabh Pant's finger injury.

The 27-year-old Pant injured his left index finger on the opening day of the Lord’s Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series on Thursday, July 10. The incident took place during the 34th over of England’s innings when a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah struck him on the fingers of his left hand.

Pant received immediate treatment from the Indian team's physio and continued to keep wickets for a while. However, in visible discomfort, Pant eventually left the field of play during the second session and was replaced by substitute keeper Jurel for the rest of the Day 1 of the Lord's Test.

With Pant still recovering from injury, Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2 of the Lord's Test. Previously, Jurel had been India’s wicketkeeper in three Tests against England in the home series in 2024 and had kept wickets in India A's games against England Lions before the start of the five-match Test series.

"Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2," the BCCI said in a statement.

Notably, Pant has been in exquisite form, having scored 342 runs from the two Tests so far – the third-highest from a batter in this series. His run-of-form with the bat includes two successive centuries in the first Test and a half-century in the second.

The five-Test match series for Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is currently evenly poised at 1-1 after India bounced back emphatically at Edgbaston from the defeat in the opening encounter.