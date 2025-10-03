India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel marked his maiden Test hundred with a special celebration on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday. Jurel also dedicated his maiden Test hundred to the Indian Army, saying he has always had "respect for what they do on the battlefield".

After completing his century off 190 balls, the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Agra mimicked an army march drill with his bat, a grand gesture that carried a powerful personal resonance. Unlike his earlier milestone salutes, Jurel marked his maiden Test hundred with a complete guard-of-honour march.

Jurel's special celebration after reaching his hundred as well as the half-century was a tribute to the Indian army and his father, who is a Kargil war veteran. He caught everyone's attention with his unique celebration, the video of which has gone viral on social media.





A moment to cherish forever

Dhruv Jurel Opens Up On Special Celebration

During the post-day press conference, Dhruv Jurel opened up on his special celebration after his maiden Test century.

"The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army, I've seen my father since my childhood," Jurel said.

"What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very difficult and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect and whatever I will do in the future will be for them.

"I will like to dedicate this to them (Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely and I remain very fascinated by those things. I also used to keep asking my father. I will dedicate it to those who deserve it," he added.

Dhruv Jurel Makes Full Use Of Opportunity

Walking in at No. 5 in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel made full use of his opportunity. His knock of 125 runs, which included 12 boundaries and two sixes, showcased maturity and composure, combining grit with elegance.

His innings became the cornerstone of India’s control, shaped primarily through a massive 206-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja. Adapting well to the conditions early on, Jurel let the ball come to him, played with soft hands, and was especially effective square of the wicket on the off side.

Against West Indies spinners Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, and Jomel Warrican, Jurel was confident in his footwork, using the depth of the crease and the charge down the pitch with equal assurance. Once settled, he shifted gears with authority, smashing Warrican for three fours and a six in quick succession.

Jurel's fine knock finally ended when he edged a drive off debutant Khary Pierre to the wicketkeeper, but not before leaving the field to a standing ovation from teammates and fans alike.

Jurel’s century combined with Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 104 and KL Rahul’s earlier tons powered India to 448/5 in 128 overs, a lead of 286 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test in Ahmedabad.