Did Ajinkya Rahane consider stepping down as KKR captain? Veteran breaks silence after IPL 2026 exit

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane asserted that relinquishing leadership was never on his mind during his side’s initial turbulent time in IPL 2026, adding that he has ‘never been one to back down’ even in the face of challenges.

Three-time champions KKR had a disastrous start to the season by losing their first six games, before scripting a remarkable turnaround by winning six of their next seven matches. But Rajasthan Royals beating Mumbai Indians by 30 runs meant KKR were knocked out of the competition and they ended their season with a 40-run defeat to Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens and finished at the seventh spot on the points table.

"For me, I've played cricket all my life with a good attitude. Character has always been very important for me. I'm never one to back down. When the team is down, when the team is struggling, it's very important to show your character at that time.

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"Yes, there's pressure. It's very natural but the pressure is on those who are privileged. Not everyone can handle the pressure. For me, it was important to stay strong and not panic. It's very easy when you lose 5-6 matches, your focus shifts to the past and the future.

“It's important that you stay in that moment. Things can turn around any time. We've seen in a lot of matches and series how things change. It's very important to maintain that attitude and character. Like I said, I'm never one to back down. Those thoughts never came to me," said Rahane at the conclusion of KKR’s season.

He went on to praise two players who made the most of their opportunities this season -Kartik Tyagi and Anukul Roy. While pacer Tyagi finished with 18 wickets, the third-highest among Indian bowlers in the league stage, Roy claimed nine wickets in 12 innings in his first full IPL season and also remained unbeaten in two successful chases.

"For these two guys, this is just the beginning. I'm sure they have the potential to do really well in the future and go and play at the highest level as well. When we sat down (at the start of the season), I thought, this is a great time for Anukul to come in and play each and every game. He had a fantastic Syed Mushtaq Ali season. I believe that whoever has a good season in the domestic league, you carry that confidence forward. Anukul Roy just did that.

"Talking about Kartik Tyagi, he was clear. We played practice games - two, three practice matches (and) practice sessions as well. He was really clear about his thought process. You will go for runs as a bowler but as long as you're clear what you want to do for your team, that's what matters.”

Speaking about Varun Chakaravarthy playing through injuries, including playing with a fractured toe and picking two finger fractures, Rahane said the franchise was given medical assurances that his issues would not worsen on playing.

"See, our team's physios and the physios of BCCI NCA and the Indian team, there was a discussion among them. I don't get involved in that at all. That's their department. My department is how's the player's mindset, does the player want to play or not, how big is the risk.

"Yes, it's important to consider the health factor, to stay fit. Your injuries shouldn't increase. Yes, we think about that. But the physios felt that his injuries won't increase. Varun was eager to play and he gets all the credit. Because in that injury, you show how important the team is for you. Varun was completely ready.

"Yes, there was a match (vs RCB) where we had to give him a break because he was in a lot of pain. But he thought that he can play. That communication came from him. When the player says that he can play, there's a positive message to the physios and the team that he wants to play. I want to give Varun all the credit. He showed his eagerness to play and the injury risk management team, the physios felt that his injuries won't increase."