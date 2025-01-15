Did Amit Shah Just Scold Jay Shah In Front Of Crowd At Temple? Video Goes Viral - Check

One of the videos of newly made ICC Chairman Jay Shah has been doing rounds on social media where he was spotted with his father Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a traditional puja. The incident transpired during the aarti at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on the second day of Shah’s three-day Gujarat visit.

In a viral video, Amit Shah was spotted doing the aarti and took the flame near Jay Shah’s son. Seeing the flame, Jay Shah tried to protect his baby. Amit Shah then said, "Kassu nai thay, tare kai novo navay no chokro che" (Nothing will happen; do you have a new and unique son?).

The Union Home Minister of India took some time out and visited the Jagannath Temple with his family on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan in Ahmedabad. Earlier, the BCCI felicitated Jay Shah at the Special General Meeting on Sunday after the former secretary became the youngest chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Previously, Jay Shah served as the secretary of the BCCI since October 2019 and also worked as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021.

Last week, Devajit Saikia replaced Shah as the BCCI secretary. Saikia, who played first-class cricket for Assam, filed nomination for the BCCI secretary's post before getting elected. On the other hand, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia became the treasurer of the BCCI as he replaced Ashish Shelar who was elected as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) in the recently passed Maharashtra Elections.

"I am confident that their proven administrative acumen and deep understanding of financial operations will help us reach new heights in both governance and financial management. I also take this opportunity to thank our State Associations for their unanimous support and their faith in our shared vision for Indian Cricket," said BCCI President Roger Binny.