Did Babar Azam & Fakhar Zaman played the T20 WC 2026 including India game with an injury? PCB drops major revelation involving physio

A significant controversy has gripped Pakistan cricket following allegations that senior players Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were not fully fit when they were selected for the T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical panel has placed team physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon under scrutiny, investigating whether the players' fitness levels were misrepresented to the national selection committee.

The Role of the Medical Panel

The investigation gained momentum following the appointment of Dr. Javed Mughal, a UK based consultant in sports physiotherapy and medicine, who joined the PCB medical panel as director of sports exercise and medicine in January. Reports from PTI suggest that concerns surfaced after comprehensive post World Cup medical assessments were conducted on both athletes.

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The issue was initially brought to light by senior selector Aaqib Javed during the announcement of the ODI squad for the Bangladesh series. Both Babar and Fakhar were excluded from that roster, with Aaqib confirming that the board would investigate the circumstances surrounding their participation in the World Cup.

Severity of Injuries Revealed

The controversy deepened when it was discovered that Babar Azam’s physical condition was far worse than previously reported. A lingering hamstring issue forced the former captain to opt out of the National T20 Championship. Similarly, Fakhar Zaman has reportedly been battling fitness concerns for a prolonged period.

“When Babar was examined, his injury turned out to be more serious than initially diagnosed, while Fakhar has been struggling with the same problem for months now,” a source within the PCB stated.

Allegations Against the Team Physio

The national selection committee has informed the PCB medical panel that both players were cleared for selection by team physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon. However, Deacon now faces serious allegations regarding his professional judgment. Critics have previously accused him of clearing players with niggling injuries due to his close personal working relationship with members of the squad. This perceived lack of objectivity is a central focus of the ongoing probe.

Rehabilitation and Future Prospects

Babar Azam is currently undergoing a structured rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the direct supervision of the PCB medical panel. He is expected to regain full fitness in time for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to begin on March 26. Babar will continue to lead Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming tournament.

Wider Impact and Concurrent News

The scandal comes amidst a flurry of activity in the cricket world. While Pakistan deals with internal medical reviews, Sanju Samson has made headlines by breaking his silence on leaving Rajasthan Royals for CSK, stating, "Don't let emotions rule me." Simultaneously, there is growing speculation that Samson could replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I captain. In other news, the Indian cricket community is celebrating the recent wedding of Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra, attended by legends like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag.

The outcome of the PCB’s medical inquiry is expected to have lasting implications for the team’s management structure and its protocols for clearing star players for high stakes ICC events.