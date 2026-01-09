Did BCCI Offer Mustafizur Rahman An IPL 2026 Return To End T20 World Cup Row? BCB President Breaks Silence

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam has dismissed media reports from Bangladesh claiming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has offered a pathway for Mustafizur Rahman to return to the Indian Premier League 2026. The speculation surfaced amid an ongoing standoff that has also spilled over into preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The controversy traces back to the BCCI’s decision to instruct Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Mustafizur from their IPL 2026 squad. The move followed widespread protests in India linked to his inclusion, against the backdrop of reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

BCB rejects claims of renewed talks

The BCCI’s directive did not go down well with the BCB. In response, the Bangladesh board declined to travel to India for their scheduled T20 World Cup matches next month and formally requested the International Cricket Council to shift those fixtures to Sri Lanka. This sequence of events has further strained relations between the two cricket boards and the countries involved.

Amid these developments, reports largely in Bangladeshi media suggested that the BCCI was reconsidering its stance on Mustafizur Rahman as a goodwill gesture to ease tensions after the BCB’s firm position. However, Aminul Islam categorically denied any such communication.

“I have not had any written or verbal discussions (with the BCCI) regarding Mustafiz’s (return to the IPL). I have not spoken to anyone from my board about this. There is no truth to this news,” Aminul Islam was quoted as saying by Ajker newspaper.

No progress on T20 World Cup venue concerns

There has also been no fresh communication between the BCB and the ICC since Bangladesh reiterated, for the second time, its reluctance to play World Cup matches in India. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on February 7, with Bangladesh slated to play their first three group-stage games in Kolkata, followed by a fourth match in Mumbai.

Security and dignity at the heart of Bangladesh’s stance

Bangladesh’s concerns have been framed around both security and national dignity. Earlier this week, Bangladesh’s sports advisor Asif Nazrul voiced strong reservations after reviewing correspondence from the ICC.

“Today, after reading the letter from the ICC, we understand that the ICC doesn't fully realise the scale of the security issue regarding Bangladeshi cricketers in India. I believe it's not only a matter of security but also that of national humiliation. We are looking at it as a security issue, where the BCCI itself is telling the Kolkata [Knight Riders] team that this player can't be given security, [so] leave him out from your team. This in itself is a tacit recognition that it isn't very safe to play in India,” Nazrul said.

As the standoff continues, uncertainty surrounds both Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL future and Bangladesh’s participation in World Cup matches scheduled in India, with all eyes now on the ICC’s next move.