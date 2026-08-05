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Did Brett Lee ever date Preity Zinta? Australian cricket legend finally breaks silence after 18 years

Australian cricket icon Brett Lee has publicly put an end to decades of speculation regarding his alleged romantic involvement with Bollywood star Preity Zinta.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Did Brett Lee ever date Preity Zinta? Australian cricket legend finally breaks silence after 18 years
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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Did Brett Lee ever date Preity Zinta? Australian cricket legend finally breaks silence after 18 years
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