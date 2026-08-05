/Did Brett Lee ever date Preity Zinta? Australian cricket legend finally breaks silence after 18 years

Australian cricket icon Brett Lee has publicly put an end to decades of speculation regarding his alleged romantic involvement with Bollywood star Preity Zinta. The fast bowling legend, who joined the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the inaugural 2008 season of the Indian Premier League, clarified that his association with the team co owner was rooted purely in professional respect and enduring friendship.
Lee represented the Punjab franchise through 2010 before moving to the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011. Throughout his tenure in India, media outlets repeatedly circulated rumors of a secret romance between the express pacer and the actress. While Lee maintained a silent stance for nearly two decades, he chose a recent sit down with the Bombay Times to set the record straight once and for all.
Direct Reflections on the Gossip
Addressing the long running rumors directly during the interview, Lee confirmed that he had never pursued a romantic relationship with any Indian cinema star, describing Zinta as an exceptional colleague and leader.
"Here's your scoop: I never dated a Bollywood actress. Preity Zinta and I were, and still are, great friends. She was the boss of the Punjab team back then. She's an incredibly smart woman, and I have a lot of respect for her," Lee stated.
The former Australian international added that the persistent tabloid chatter never disrupted his peace of mind, as he remained focused on his personal reality rather than media narratives.
"Stories like that never bothered me because I always knew the truth. People can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me," he added.
Preity Zinta Previous Clarification and Current Projects
While Lee remained silent until recently, Zinta had previously addressed the persistent gossip back in 2010, attempting to put the rumors to rest with her characteristic humor.
"I think being romantically linked to Brett every year is outdated and stale news now! So sorry to say, folks, NO NEWS here! FRIENDS yeesss," Zinta had clarified in a public statement.
Zinta, who co owns the Punjab Kings squad and remains a constant presence in the team dugout during home matches, continues to balance her sporting commitments with her acting career. She is currently preparing for the theatrical release of her upcoming cinematic venture, Batwara 1947, co starring veteran actor Sunny Deol, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 14.
Personal Milestones and Background Context
Beyond the IPL circuit, Lee experienced significant shifts in his personal life. The bowler married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006, and the couple welcomed a son. However, difficulties arose shortly after their wedding, leading to a separation two years later and a finalized divorce in 2009. Lee later married Lana Anderson in 2014, and the couple shares two children.
For context, Kings XI Punjab underwent a formal corporate rebranding in 2021 to become Punjab Kings. Zinta herself married American corporate executive Gene Goodenough in 2016, further highlighting how the media rumors persisted long after both figures had established separate personal lives.
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