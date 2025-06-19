Did Dinesh Karthik’s Advice Cost Virat Kohli His Wicket In IPL 2025 Final? RCB Mentor Responds

In the aftermath of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic IPL 2025 title win, a light-hearted controversy has sparked conversation across social media and cricket circles. The moment in question? A viral image from the final showing Dinesh Karthik animatedly advising Virat Kohli during a strategic timeout — just minutes before Kohli’s dismissal.

Kohli had played a composed knock of 43 off 35 balls, anchoring RCB’s innings before falling in the 15th over. As fans relived the final, many couldn’t ignore the timing of the image — Karthik’s advice followed immediately by Kohli’s wicket became fodder for countless memes.

Karthik on the Hot Seat: “I Really Don’t Remember What I Said”

Appearing on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Karthik was confronted by former England captain Michael Atherton, who jokingly held him responsible for Kohli’s dismissal in the IPL 2025 final.

“I noticed in that final, during a strategic timeout, you spent a long time telling Virat Kohli what to do... and he got out the very next over. What did you say to him?” Atherton asked with a smile.

Karthik, laughing at the suggestion, admitted he couldn’t recall the conversation.

“I really don’t have a memory of whatever I said,” Karthik replied.

Atherton continued the jest, adding, “What could you possibly be telling one of the greatest batters to walk the earth? Whatever you told him, it didn’t work!”

Karthik’s humorous and humble response instantly resonated with fans, who appreciated his candid admission and the friendly banter.

The Picture That Sparked It All

The viral image from the IPL 2025 final shows Karthik in deep conversation with Kohli during a timeout. The timing of the chat — just before Kohli’s dismissal — led to a storm of fan theories and speculation. While some joked that Karthik was giving last-minute batting tips, others simply enjoyed the visual of one veteran advising another.

Although the contents of the conversation remain unknown, the image added an unexpected twist to RCB’s otherwise perfect final night.

RCB’s Historic Win Overshadows Light-Hearted Blame Game

Despite Kohli’s dismissal, RCB managed to post a strong total of 190 against Punjab Kings and secured their maiden IPL title with a thrilling six-run win. Kohli’s form throughout the season had been crucial, and his leadership — even off the captaincy — guided the team through pressure moments.

Not the First Viral DK-Kohli Interaction

Earlier in the season, a similar moment made headlines when Karthik attempted to offer on-field advice to Kohli during a match against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli, fielding near the dugout, folded his hands and declined the suggestion, sparking laughter across social media. RCB went on to win that match, and Karthik later praised Kohli’s cricketing judgment.

Karthik’s Praise for Kohli: “He’s Very Determined”

Karthik has consistently spoken about his admiration for Kohli’s passion and longevity in the game.

“There is a loss for words. Purely the hunger that he has. To play in the IPL for 18 years and remain consistent — that tells you a lot about the man,” Karthik said earlier this season.

He added that Kohli’s ability to lead, guide young players, and stay focused is what sets him apart.

“Even though he doesn’t say it, he knows people come just to watch him bat. His body language, his commitment to the team — it’s outstanding.”