Did Gautam Gambhir Question Virat Kohli’s India Future Post BGT Failure? Reports

Virat Kohli once again proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the world with a magnificent century against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His 100 off 111 balls not only guided India to a crucial victory but also silenced his critics who had questioned his place in the squad due to his recent dip in form.

Kohli’s Knock Resurrects His ODI Form

Before this match-winning knock, Kohli had been struggling for runs, particularly in ODIs. His last century in the 50-over format came in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. In 2024, he endured a lean patch, managing just 655 runs in 32 innings at an average of 23.8, with only one hundred that came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia.

However, his performance against Pakistan was a timely reminder of his ability to deliver under pressure. With this ton, Kohli not only helped India secure a vital win but also reaffirmed his status as a key figure in India's batting lineup.

Did Indian Management Lose Faith In Kohli?

Amidst Kohli's struggles, reports suggest that the Indian management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, had started questioning his future. According to InsideSports, during the latter part of the Australia tour, Gambhir had asked Kohli about his long-term plans with the Indian team. The inquiry reportedly came at a time when Kohli was enduring a run drought, and the selectors wanted clarity regarding his role moving forward.

A Statement Knock in a High-Stakes Match

Kohli’s century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy was more than just a personal milestone—it was a statement. The innings came in a high-pressure game against India's arch-rivals, where his composure and experience were crucial in chasing down the target.

With this remarkable innings, Kohli has once again cemented his place as India's batting mainstay. As the tournament progresses, Team India will be hoping for more such match-winning performances from their star batter.