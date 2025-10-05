Did Harmanpreet Kaur Continue India’s No-Handshake Policy with Pakistan in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025?

At the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup match in Colombo, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana did not shake hands during the coin toss at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Pakistan won the toss and chose to field. This behavior was in line with earlier reports and followed the precedent set in men's matches between the two nations. Indian men’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha similarly avoided handshakes throughout their three meetings in the recent Asia Cup 2025.

The teams also skipped the traditional handshake after all three men's matches in the Asia Cup, highlighting the ongoing tension between the cricketing neighbors. It remains to be seen if this no-handshake practice continues at the conclusion of the women’s game. India enters this match on the back of a 59-run DLS-method victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo. Pakistan, on the other hand, experienced a heavy defeat by Bangladesh, who won by eight wickets in their campaign opener.

Perfect Record

India’s Women in Blue have a perfect record against Pakistan in Women’s ODIs since 2005, having won all 11 meetings, including their last World Cup encounter in 2022, where they beat Pakistan by 107 runs at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

For this match, India made one squad change: Renuka Singh Thakur replaced Amanjot Kaur, who was sidelined due to illness. Amanjot had starred in the tournament opener with a 57-run innings off 56 balls. Pakistan also made a change, with Sadaf Shamas coming in for Omaima Sohail.

The ongoing no-handshake policy underscores the tense sporting and political relationship between India and Pakistan on the cricket field.

Captains's Corner

Harmanpreet Kaur - We played a good series here before the WC. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing, Renuka Thakur replaces well. We've gelled well as a team and looking forward to today's contest.

Fatima Sana - We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase



Playing XI

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani