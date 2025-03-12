Did ICC Completely Ignore PCB During Champions Trophy 2025? PCB Provides Proof

Champions Trophy 2025 concluded in dramatic fashion, with India emerging victorious over New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai. However, the tournament's thrilling climax was overshadowed by a controversy involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). PCB officials have alleged a significant snub during the closing ceremony, leading to a formal complaint being filed. But is there real merit to these claims, or is this a misunderstanding driven by protocol?

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: A Spectacular Clash

India and New Zealand locked horns in a riveting final, with the Men in Blue securing their third Champions Trophy title. Rohit Sharma’s leadership and a balanced team performance ensured India edged past the Kiwis in a hard-fought contest. However, as the dust settled on the field, a different kind of storm was brewing off it.

The Controversy: PCB’s Complaint Against ICC

The controversy ignited when Sumair Ahmed, the PCB’s Chief Operating Officer and tournament director for the Champions Trophy, was notably absent from the presentation ceremony. According to PCB officials, this exclusion was a direct insult to Pakistan’s role in organizing the tournament.

“We have filed a formal complaint with the ICC as what happened is unacceptable to us,” a PCB official stated on Tuesday.

This perceived snub has led to questions about the fairness of the ICC’s handling of Pakistan’s involvement, especially considering the tournament was initially set to be hosted in Pakistan before being shifted to a neutral venue due to security concerns.

ICC's Response: Protocol or Political Tension?

While PCB officials demand a formal clarification, ICC sources have stated that the decision was purely based on protocol.

“If the PCB mandarins look up, even ICC CEO Geoff Allardice wasn’t present on stage. The reason is protocol,” an ICC source clarified.

The ICC emphasized that Sumair Ahmed, being an employee of the PCB rather than an office-bearer, did not qualify for a stage presence during the final presentation. This explanation, however, has not satisfied the PCB, which continues to demand a public clarification.

Historical Precedents: A Justified Complaint?

ICC insiders have pointed out past precedents, arguing that tournament directors are rarely present during closing ceremonies.

“For example, ICC’s new head of operations and communications, Gaurav Saxena, was once the Tournament Director for the Asia Cup in Dubai. Was he on stage for the final presentation? No,” an ICC official remarked.

BCCI president Roger Binny presented the white jackets to Indian players, ICC chairman Jay Shah handed over the trophy to Rohit Sharma, and match officials received medals from the BCCI leadership. The presence of New Zealand Cricket’s CEO Roger Twose and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia further reinforced the pattern that only high-ranking officials take part in such ceremonies.

PCB’s Frustration: More Than Just a Ceremony?

Despite the ICC’s justification, the PCB remains unconvinced. A senior PCB official expressed deep disappointment over the incident.

“We are appalled by this blatant disregard for Pakistan’s role as the host nation,” the official stated.

According to the PCB, the exclusion of its high-ranking representative was an intentional slight, rather than a simple oversight. They argue that, as the tournament director, Ahmed played a pivotal role in organizing the event and deserved recognition on the final stage.

The Bigger Picture: Growing ICC-BCCI Influence?

Some analysts believe that this episode reflects the growing influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) within the ICC. With ICC chairman Jay Shah and other BCCI officials playing prominent roles in the presentation ceremony, the optics of the event have led to speculation about the power dynamics within world cricket.

“The reasons being given for not having our COO and tournament director on stage for the final presentation make no sense to us. We are waiting for a formal clarification or apology,” a PCB official reiterated.

What’s Next for PCB?

While ICC remains firm on its stance, the PCB has hinted at escalating the issue to the Board of Governors if a satisfactory response is not provided.

“Giving explanations that ICC only invites CEOs, chairmen, vice-chairmen, or secretaries for the ceremony is illogical. We want a full public clarification and an assurance that such biased and unjust treatment will not happen again,” the official added.

The fallout from this controversy could have long-term implications for PCB’s relationship with the ICC, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon. Whether this dispute leads to policy changes or further tension remains to be seen.