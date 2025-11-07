Did India Players Shake Hands With Pakistan? Know What Happened After India’s Win In Hong Kong Sixes

Arch rivals India and Pakistan faced off in a nail-biting encounter at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong during the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. In the six-over match, India’s Robin Uthappa top-scored with 28 runs, helping India set a target of 87 for Pakistan. Pakistan managed 41 runs for the loss of one wicket in three overs before rain halted play, and India was eventually declared the winner by two runs under the DLS rule.

India scores 86 in 36 balls

India batted first in the contest. Opener Robin Uthappa contributed 28 runs from 11 balls, including two fours and three sixes. Bharat Chipli added 24 runs off 13 balls with two fours and two sixes. Captain Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with 17 runs from six balls, hitting two fours and a six. India finished their six-over innings at 86 for four, while Mohammad Shahzad took two wickets for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s chase

Chasing 87, Pakistan were restricted by Khawaja Nafe and Maaz Sadaqat. Maaz scored seven runs from three balls, Khawaja made 19 off nine, and Abdul Samad contributed 16 runs in six balls. After three overs, Pakistan were 41 for one, needing 46 runs from 18 balls. Rain then stopped the match, handing India a two-run victory via the DLS method.

No handshake between players

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav had refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha during the toss in the Asia Cup, and India followed the same approach after defeating Pakistan in all three matches of the tournament. Later, Harmanpreet-led Women’s team also refused handshakes against Pakistan in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Continuing the trend, Dinesh Karthik’s team chose not to shake hands after the Hong Kong Sixes clash.

Squads

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.

About

Famous for its fast-paced six-a-side, six-over format, the tournament promises explosive cricket action with top international talent on display. This year, 12 teams will compete for the title: India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal, UAE, Kuwait, and hosts Hong Kong, China. Kuwait.