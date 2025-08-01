Day 1 of the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval turned controversial as experienced Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena found himself at the centre of a DRS (Decision Review System) storm. A subtle hand gesture made by Dharmasena during a key LBW appeal sparked a massive debate on social media and among cricket pundits, with many accusing him of influencing England’s decision not to review.

The incident unfolded in the 13th over of India’s innings, when Josh Tongue bowled a lethal inswinging yorker to Sai Sudharsan. The ball struck Sudharsan low on the pad, and England immediately went up in a loud LBW appeal. While it initially appeared the delivery was going down leg, Dharmasena’s response added a layer of confusion—and controversy.

Suspicious Gesture Raises Eyebrows

Instead of a neutral stance, Dharmasena subtly pointed to his finger, appearing to indicate an inside edge. This small but significant gesture saw England refrain from taking the review—a move that would later prove crucial, as replays confirmed that the ball had indeed nicked Sudharsan’s bat before hitting the pad.

This moment, seemingly minor in real-time, set the cricketing world abuzz. Many fans and former players questioned whether an umpire’s job was to impartially adjudicate or to subtly guide teams during DRS decisions—especially when each team only has three unsuccessful reviews per innings.

History Repeats? Similarities with the 2008 Sydney Test

The controversy reminded cricket followers of the infamous 2008 Sydney Test, where umpires Steve Bucknor and Mark Benson were heavily criticised for a series of poor decisions against India. Eight incorrect calls were recorded in that Test, many of which tilted the momentum in Australia’s favour, leading to widespread outrage and a formal complaint from the BCCI.

While Dharmasena’s case isn’t as dramatic or deliberate, the integrity of umpiring once again finds itself under scrutiny. The rise of DRS was meant to minimise human error—but when umpires subtly hint at what they’ve seen, it raises ethical concerns about indirectly influencing the game's outcome.

Sanjay Bangar Slams ‘Second Nature Habits’

Reacting to the incident on Star Sports, former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar minced no words in criticising Dharmasena. “These habits don’t go away easily,” Bangar said. “Back when Dharmasena started umpiring, there was no DRS. But today, such gestures are not acceptable. The umpire’s body language should remain neutral, especially during that critical 15-second window.”

Bangar’s frustration echoed that of fans who felt India might have been disadvantaged by the umpire’s subtle prompt to England.

Anil Chaudhary Defends Dharmasena: ‘It Happens in Flow’

Amid the criticism, Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary came to Dharmasena’s defence. In an interview with MyKhel, Chaudhary said, “It just happens by mistake. No umpire at this level will do it deliberately. Sometimes, in the flow of the game, we forget the presence of DRS and react instinctively.”

While his defence was measured and empathetic, it still underscores the need for stricter adherence to umpiring protocol in the DRS era, especially in high-stakes games.

Impact on the Series & Cricketing Trust

This wasn’t just a flashpoint for social media outrage—it added fuel to the broader conversation about trust in umpiring. With the IND vs ENG Test series already full of heated moments, this controversy further heightened tensions. While India ended Day 1 with a steady top-order start, the DRS drama could’ve easily altered the course of the innings had England opted to review.

As cricket evolves with technology, incidents like these emphasize that human influence, even unintentional, still shapes the game. The ICC may now have to revisit protocols and training for umpires, particularly regarding non-verbal communication during reviews.