Did Mitchell Starc Bowl The Fastest Ball At 176.3 km/h In Cricket History, Breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s Record?

IND vs AUS: Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc set the tone early in the first ODI against India at Optus Stadium, Perth, producing a fiery opening spell that left the visitors struggling to find their feet. Bowling with sharp pace and impeccable line and length, Starc finished his first spell with figures of 5-1-20-1, claiming the prized wicket of Virat Kohli and dominating the powerplay.

Speed Gun Controversy: 176.5 kmph Delivery

The biggest talking point of the match came when the speed gun recorded one of Starc’s deliveries at a staggering 176.5 kmph to Rohit Sharma. For perspective, the official record for the fastest delivery in cricket belongs to Shoaib Akhtar, who clocked 161.3 kmph during the 2003 World Cup. If accurate, Starc’s reading would have shattered that record by 15 kmph — an almost unimaginable feat in modern cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Social media exploded with memes and fan reactions, joking about the “world’s fastest ball.” However, most experts quickly suggested that the reading was likely a technical glitch or speed gun malfunction. Even without the record-breaking number, Starc’s pace was still devastating, consistently hitting 140–145 kmph and troubling Indian batters with bounce and lateral movement off the Perth pitch.

Starc and Hazlewood Combine to Destroy Top Order

While Starc impressed with raw speed and control, Josh Hazlewood complemented the attack perfectly. Rohit Sharma was the first to face Starc, managing a few well-timed shots but struggling with the extra bounce and movement. Hazlewood soon struck, dismissing Rohit for 8 runs off 14 balls, edging a delivery to the slips in the fourth over.

The pressure intensified when Starc accounted for Virat Kohli in the seventh over. Kohli, attempting an aggressive drive, edged a delivery to backward point, where Cooper Connolly completed a diving catch. This marked Kohli’s first ODI duck on Australian soil, adding to India’s early troubles.

Not long after, Shubman Gill also fell, nicking behind off a delivery that strayed down the leg side. India found themselves at a precarious 27/3 at the end of the powerplay, matching their joint-lowest first-ten-over score in an ODI since 2023.

Dominant Start Sets the Tone

Starc’s opening spell, backed by Hazlewood’s incisive bowling, handed Australia early control and momentum in the match. India’s top order struggled to cope with the pace and movement, leaving the visitors under significant pressure. With Starc firing on all cylinders and Hazlewood providing perfect support, Australia is firmly in command at Perth, sending a strong warning to the rest of the Indian batting lineup.