Did Mohsin Naqvi actually fine Pakistan players a whopping Rs 50 lakh each for poor show at T20 WC? PCB breaks silence, says...

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially addressed and refuted rumors suggesting that members of the national squad would face heavy financial penalties following their failure to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. Reports had circulated indicating that each player was set to be fined PKR 5 million (approximately Rs 16 lakh) as a consequence of the team’s early departure from the tournament.

Official Clarification from the Board

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir dismissed these reports as inaccurate during a media briefing. While he acknowledged that the board is exploring new ways to hold players accountable for on-field results, he clarified that no such punitive action has been finalized or implemented.

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"No player has been fined but yes the board is thinking about working out a formula for players because they get lot of incentives when they perform well. But nothing is final and no player has been fined," Mir stated to reporters, as quoted by PTI.

Mir emphasized that while the board values performance based rewards, the rumored fines were merely speculation.

Review of the 2026 Campaign

Led by Salman Agha, Pakistan’s journey in the tournament was a mixture of group stage dominance and Super Eight heartbreak. They finished second in Group A with six points, securing their spot in the next round with victories over the Netherlands, the United States, and Namibia. Their only blemish in the opening phase was a loss to arch rivals India.

The Super Eight stage proved to be the undoing for the "Men in Green." Placed in a difficult Group 2, their campaign was hampered by the following:

Rain Washout: A critical opening fixture against New Zealand was abandoned without a result.

Narrow Defeat: They lost a high stakes encounter to England by just two wickets, despite a strong effort to defend their total.

NRR Heartbreak: In their final game against Sri Lanka, Pakistan secured a five run victory behind a century from Sahibzada Farhan and 84 from Fakhar Zaman. However, they needed to win by at least 65 runs to overtake New Zealand on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Pakistan ultimately finished third in Group 2 with three points, missing the semifinals solely due to their inferior NRR compared to New Zealand.

Current Challenges and Criticism

The exit has led to significant scrutiny of the squad. In a recent ODI match against Bangladesh, a Babar-less Pakistan was bowled out for a mere 114 runs as a 23 year old Bangladeshi bowler claimed a maiden five wicket haul. Furthermore, the team has been embroiled in controversy following a heated reaction by Salman Agha to a run-out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, an incident that drew criticism from former RCB stars and fans alike.

As the team transitions toward the WC cycle, the PCB’s focus remains on finding a balance between performance incentives and maintaining a stable environment for the players.

Aaqib Javed defends T20 WC 2026 exit

"In our setup whenever a team loses, there is always a demand to punish someone," Javed said. "It happened at the previous World Cup, then the Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup. Whenever we lose, we'll go over the top, demanding the whole team or coach or selectors be changed. The way we change coaches and selectors never happens anywhere else in world cricket. We'll have to move past scapegoating people."

"We qualified for the second round, and we lost only one game against England. Did anything else happen? It was not possible to win by that margin against Sri Lanka which we required. We lost just one game, and only missed out due to net run rate. It's not so big an issue to say our cricket has been destroyed," he added.