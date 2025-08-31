Did MS Dhoni Pick Up the Phone?: Manoj Tiwary’s Jibe After BCCI’s Mentorship Offer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly approached legendary former captain MS Dhoni with a mentorship role for the Indian cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. While the prospect of Dhoni joining forces with head coach Gautam Gambhir has already created waves across the cricketing fraternity, former India batter Manoj Tiwary has stirred a fresh storm with his remarks, questioning whether Dhoni would even “pick up the phone” to respond.

Dhoni’s Legacy and the Weight of His Presence

Few names in Indian cricket resonate like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. From winning the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa to lifting the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup at home and sealing the 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhoni’s leadership transformed Indian cricket. Even after retiring from international cricket in 2020, he continues to command immense respect while leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The possibility of Dhoni’s tactical acumen guiding a young Indian side in a high-stakes global event makes headlines not just in India but worldwide. His presence in the dressing room could provide invaluable mentorship to players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who are expected to shoulder India’s T20 future.

Manoj Tiwary’s Sharp Remark: “Did He Pick Up the Phone?”

Reacting to reports about Dhoni’s potential mentorship, former cricketer and West Bengal Minister Manoj Tiwary couldn’t resist a cheeky dig. Speaking to ANI, he quipped:

“Did he pick up the phone? Because it is difficult to reach him. Even replying to messages is rare; many players have said the same.”

While light-hearted on the surface, Tiwary’s statement has deeper undertones. It revives old debates around Dhoni’s selection decisions and whether personal preferences influenced opportunities for certain players.

The Selection Debate: Likes, Dislikes, and Missed Chances

Tiwary, who played 15 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India between 2008 and 2015, has often voiced disappointment over not being backed consistently despite good performances. He famously scored a match-winning 104 against West Indies in 2011*, followed by a four-wicket haul in Sri Lanka in 2012. Yet, chances dried up, and he faded from the national setup.

“Dhoni had favorites whom he backed strongly. Unfortunately, I was not among them,” Tiwary told Crictracker in a candid reflection. He admitted he never got a clear answer from Dhoni, Duncan Fletcher, or the selectors about why opportunities were limited.

This statement aligns with the long-standing narrative in Indian cricket about backing certain players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suresh Raina, who flourished under Dhoni’s captaincy, while others felt sidelined.

Dhoni–Gambhir Partnership: A Narrative to Watch

If Dhoni accepts the role, his partnership with Gautam Gambhir, the current head coach, will be one of the most intriguing subplots heading into the T20 World Cup 2026. The two shared memorable moments on the field, particularly during the 2011 World Cup final, but also had well-documented differences during their playing days.

Now, as senior figures guiding a new generation, their combined leadership could bring balance—Gambhir’s aggressive approach tempered by Dhoni’s calm, calculative style.

The Bigger Picture: Indian Cricket at a Crossroads

The discussion around Dhoni’s mentorship is not just about nostalgia. It comes at a crucial time when Indian cricket is in transition, with young stars emerging and veterans like Rohit Sharma nearing the twilight of their careers. The 2025 Asia Cup selection debate, which saw Shreyas Iyer’s omission, has already fueled conversations about favoritism and selection bias. Tiwary’s comments only add fuel to this fire.

Whether Dhoni accepts BCCI’s offer or not, his name continues to dominate headlines, proving that even years after retirement, MS Dhoni remains Indian cricket’s most influential figure. For fans and analysts alike, the coming months will be less about if he joins but rather about the impact he can create if he does.