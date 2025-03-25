In a surprising turn of events, Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, has seemingly taken a stance in the much-publicized divorce of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma. Ritika recently ‘liked’ a viral social media post that called Dhanashree a ‘gold digger’ following the news that she had received Rs 4.75 crore as alimony from Chahal. The move has sparked widespread debate among fans and cricket enthusiasts alike.

Ritika Sajdeh’s Social Media Move Ignites Controversy

As the divorce between Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer-influencer Dhanashree Verma continues to make headlines, a viral clip featuring Shubhankar Mishra has added fuel to the fire. In the video, Mishra criticized Dhanashree for accepting the hefty alimony amount, stating that self-made women should not rely on financial settlements from their ex-spouses. The post quickly gained traction, with thousands of fans engaging in heated discussions about the subject. However, it was Ritika Sajdeh’s ‘like’ on the post that truly set social media ablaze.

Ritika’s engagement with the post has led many to speculate that she is siding with Chahal in this high-profile divorce. While she has not issued any official statement, her subtle social media activity has not gone unnoticed by fans and media outlets.

The Divorce Settlement: A Closer Look

For those unfamiliar with the case, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in 2020, officially ended their marriage on March 20, 2025. The couple had reportedly been living separately for the past 18 months. Chahal’s legal representative, Nitin Kumar Gupta, confirmed the divorce proceedings, stating, “The court has granted the decree of divorce, and both parties are no longer husband and wife.”

As per the settlement, Dhanashree received Rs 4.75 crore in alimony, a figure that has become the focal point of intense public scrutiny. While some argue that the settlement is justified, others believe it undermines the principles of self-sufficiency and independence that modern women advocate for.

Did Yuzvendra Chahal Cheat on Dhanashree?

Adding another layer of intrigue to the already dramatic split, Dhanashree Verma released her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on the very day of her divorce. The song, which delves into themes of infidelity and toxic relationships, has raised eyebrows among fans. The storyline, featuring Dhanashree trapped in a relationship filled with betrayal, has led many to draw parallels with her real-life situation.

During her first public appearance post-divorce on March 21, Dhanashree was asked about her feelings regarding the split. She responded cryptically, “Gaana suno pehle,” which translates to “Listen to the song first.” This statement has further fueled speculation that the music video might be a reflection of her own experiences, leaving fans to wonder whether Chahal’s alleged infidelity played a role in their separation.

Public Reaction and Social Media Outrage

Following Ritika Sajdeh’s controversial ‘like,’ social media has been divided. While many believe that Ritika’s engagement with the post was intentional and indicative of her support for Chahal, others argue that it could have been an accidental slip.

Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with reactions from fans, some condemning Ritika’s action while others applauding her for standing by Chahal. A faction of netizens criticized Dhanashree, calling her decision to accept the alimony hypocritical, while others defended her, emphasizing that divorce settlements are a legal and personal matter.

Cricketers’ Wives and Their Influence on Public Perception

This is not the first time that the wives of prominent cricketers have influenced public discourse. Over the years, the partners of sports icons have played an active role in shaping narratives around personal and professional matters. With massive social media followings, their likes, comments, and posts often create ripples across digital platforms, influencing fan opinions and sparking debates.