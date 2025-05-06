Did Virat Kohli Almost Leave RCB During His Prime Years? RCB Legend Opens Up Ahead Of Game Against LSG In IPL 2025

In a rare moment of introspection, Virat Kohli, the heart and soul of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), opened up about a pivotal phase in his career when he seriously considered switching IPL franchises. Speaking on the latest episode of the RCB podcast with Mayanti Langer, the former India and RCB captain revealed he had moments of doubt during the intense period between 2016 and 2019 — a phase where the pressure of leadership and relentless scrutiny weighed heavily on him.

With 8509 runs in 263 matches, Kohli remains RCB’s highest run-scorer and the face of the franchise. His commitment has not just shaped the team's culture but also won over millions of fans. But as Kohli reveals, even the most loyal warrior has moments of vulnerability.

2016-2019: The Storm Behind the Stats

Those years, often termed as Virat Kohli’s peak, saw the talismanic batter dominate world cricket. His match-winning hundreds, unmatched consistency, and aggressive captaincy made headlines. However, behind the roaring numbers was a man under relentless pressure.

“I was captaining India and RCB simultaneously. There was no downtime,” Kohli said. “I never felt like the spotlight moved away. Every match, every inning — there was an expectation. It reached a point where I didn’t know what to do. I was constantly exposed.”

The emotional and mental toll was significant. The burden of leadership on two fronts and the spotlight of a cricket-crazy nation left little room for personal space. “I wanted to find happiness in playing cricket again. I didn’t want to be judged all the time.”

The Franchise Question: Tempted, But Never Pulled

It was during this whirlwind phase that Kohli quietly considered a change. Franchise cricket has seen many legends switch jerseys for newer challenges, fresher starts, or better chances at a title. For Kohli, the thought did arise — but it never went far.

“I did think about it, not out of temptation, but reflection,” Kohli admitted. “I asked myself — what is more valuable? A new challenge or the bond I’ve built here?”

This wasn’t about trophies or money. It was about legacy, loyalty, and belonging — values that Kohli has always worn on his sleeve. While other stars jumped ship, Kohli anchored himself to RCB, valuing mutual respect and emotional connection over silverware.

RCB Till the End: Loyalty Over Legacy

As fans often debate whether Kohli would have had more IPL success with another team, the man himself has put that speculation to rest. “Whether we win or don’t win, I’m finishing my career here. This is my home.”

This declaration is more than just a statement; it’s a promise. In an era of constant change, Kohli’s unwavering loyalty is a rarity. It’s not just about cricket anymore — it’s about identity.

RCB might still chase that elusive IPL title, but with Kohli at the helm — whether as a player or mentor — they have something more: credibility, character, and continuity.