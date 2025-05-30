Did Virat Kohli Bullied Musheer Khan With 'Who’s This Guy?' Remark? Video From PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Goes Viral - Watch

In a high-stakes clash where tempers run high and legends carve legacies, it wasn’t just the scoreboard that caught fire — it was also Virat Kohli’s tongue. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon delivered a moment of pure theatre when he mockingly asked, “Who’s this guy?”, as Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) surprise debutant Musheer Khan walked in to bat during IPL 2025's Qualifier 1. Caught on camera and amplified by commentary giants Matthew Hayden and Harsha Bhogle, the cheeky sledge became the defining soundbite of a match that RCB utterly dominated.

"Pani Pilata Hai..." Virat Kohli making fun of 20 year old #PunjabKings player #Musheerkhan

This looks really saddening when a 20 year old is on the field batting against #RCB and being a legend for many; you make fun of him by saying "ye pani pilata h ". #shamelessViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xJe5gwQsM9 May 29, 2025

"Paani pilata hai yeh" (he serves water to others)



See how shamelessly he's laughing after saying that. pic.twitter.com/xl4WKuVkoP — ` (@WorshipDhoni) May 30, 2025

RCB’s Bowling Masterclass Leaves PBKS Shell-Shocked

RCB’s decision to bowl first at Mullanpur proved inspired as their pace duo — Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar — unleashed a masterclass in Powerplay bowling. Hazlewood's nagging length and Bhuvneshwar's movement dismantled the PBKS top-order with clinical precision, reducing the home side to a disastrous 48/4 within six overs. Add Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma to the mix, and the Kings never recovered.

Suyash, in particular, was electric, claiming 3/17, including the dismissal of Musheer Khan — a three-ball duck that punctuated a gamble gone wrong. PBKS eventually folded for a paltry 101 in just 14.1 overs, their lowest total of the season, despite topping the league table with 19 points.

Musheer Khan’s Debut: A Risky Roll of the Dice

Having sat out the entire league stage, Musheer Khan was thrust into action as an Impact Player, replacing Prabhsimran Singh after a batting collapse of epic proportions. It was a bold move — debuting a youngster in a knockout game — and one that raised eyebrows, most notably Kohli’s. “Who is this guy?” Kohli gestured at first slip, triggering a viral moment dissected in real-time by Hayden and Bhogle.

Bhogle quickly reminded audiences of Musheer’s pedigree: the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, who recently scored 150 for India in Test cricket. But pedigree couldn’t rescue the moment. Musheer’s nerves showed, and his brief stay ended when Suyash Sharma castled him with a googly.

While Musheer did manage to pick up a wicket later in the innings, the damage was already done — both to PBKS’s scoreboard and their morale.

Philip Salt, RCB’s Icy Finisher, Seals the Deal

Chasing 102 was never going to challenge RCB, especially not with Philip Salt in destructive form. The Englishman blazed an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls, demolishing the PBKS bowling attack with clinical aggression. Alongside a steady 28* from Rajat Patidar, Salt ensured RCB reached the target in just 10 overs, winning by eight wickets and cruising into the IPL 2025 final.

RCB’s bowling and Salt’s finishing provided the perfect balance of fire and ice — qualities essential for playoff glory.

PBKS Not Out Yet: Second Chance Awaits



Despite the heavy defeat, PBKS live to fight another day, courtesy of their top-of-the-table finish in the league stage. Shreyas Iyer’s squad will now face the winner of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. But after such a humbling loss, Punjab must regroup — and quickly — if they are to reignite their title hopes.