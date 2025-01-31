Did Virat Kohli Give Wrong Advice To Akash Deep During BGT? Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about how Virat Kohli’s suggestion to Akash Deep went wrong during the Test series against Australia. India’s star pacer Akash Deep was added to the team in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane as he replaced Harshit Rana. The Bengal-based speedster started his spell on the first day and kept on tormenting Australian batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne outside the off stump.

Despite his accurate line and length, he did not get any wickets with the new ball. Ashwin recollected Akash’s spell and stated how Virat told him to bowl straight which disrupted his rhythm.

"In the recently concluded Test series. Akash Deep was bowling a fabulous spell at The Gabba. He was probably bowling the best at The Gabba, Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) wasn't. He was going through a wonderful spell of 3-4 overs. I was watching the game from outside. No offence. I saw Virat (Kohli) run up to him and said 'Seedha daalo yaar (bowl straight buddy)' and immeditely out came a fielder and he went to leg gully. Akash Deep bowled on the body and a couple of balls down the leg side, got flicked, got pulled, and his rhythm went awry," said Ashwin at AWS AI Conclave 2025.

"So why does this happen? In Virat's head he thought 'That is uncomfortable for me so you do that against Steve Smith, you are going to get him out'. Now, bowling is very different. If I need to hit the right length, I need to start. There could be a slope at a particular ground which would stop me from bowling the perfect length so I get into a rhythm. If you understand a bowler, you know he is going through a right spell. Do not disturb him, allow him to build on his spell," he added.

Akash ended the first innings by registering the figures of 1/95 in 29.5 overs, scalping the wicket of Alex Carey. He went on to take two more wickets in the second innings. Young pacer took part in the Melbourne Test also but then he was asked to sit in the final match in Sydney due to an injury.