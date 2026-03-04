Did Virender Sehwag refuse to teach David Miller spin? Viral quote sparks debate

A viral claim suggesting that Virender Sehwag deliberately refused to help David Miller learn how to play spin has sparked debate across social media. Many fans accused the former India opener of being “unprofessional” during his time with Punjab Kings. However, a closer look at the original video shows the viral quote has been taken out of context. Sehwag never actually admitted to refusing to coach Miller. The controversy appears to stem from a misinterpreted remark made during a cricket discussion show.

The episode highlights how quickly clips and quotes can spread online, especially when they involve outspoken former players like Sehwag.

What The Viral Claim About Sehwag And Miller Says

The controversy began after a quote circulated widely on X claiming that Sehwag said he intentionally avoided helping Miller improve against spin.

According to the viral claim, Sehwag allegedly said: “When I was the mentor of Punjab in the IPL, Miller used to ask me how to play off-spin. I deliberately didn’t tell him because after that, South Africa had a series against India.”

The remark quickly triggered criticism from fans who felt that if true, it would reflect poorly on Sehwag’s professionalism as a mentor in a franchise environment.

Several users on social media argued that a mentor’s responsibility is to help teammates improve regardless of international rivalries.

But the claim itself lacks verification.

Fact Check: What Sehwag Actually Said

The quote being circulated originates from a discussion during the 2025 Indian Premier League season when Sehwag appeared as an analyst on Cricbuzz.

In the video segment, Sehwag mentioned that Miller had requested practice sessions on rough pitches to improve against spin bowling. But nowhere in the clip does he say that he refused to help the South African batter.

Instead, the conversation was largely about overseas players’ commitment during the IPL.

Sehwag’s sharpest criticism was actually directed at other international players.

Sehwag’s Strong Words For Overseas IPL Stars

During the same discussion, Sehwag questioned the motivation of some overseas players participating in the IPL.

Speaking about Glenn Maxwell and others, Sehwag said:

“Maxwell, Livingstone have no hunger anymore. They come to India to spend their holidays. It’s not like they love their teams or that they are passionate about winning games for them.”

He continued:

“I have played with a lot of overseas players, out of which maybe one or two of them had the hunger. These other guys only talk and do not show any performance on the field.”

These remarks were part of a broader debate around the commitment of international players in franchise leagues.

The Sehwag–Maxwell History Explained

The discussion also revived memories of the long-running friction between Sehwag and Maxwell during their time together at Punjab Kings.

Maxwell later addressed that relationship in his autobiography The Showman, where he described disagreements over team selection during the IPL.

According to Maxwell, Sehwag had a strong influence on selection decisions during that period, which reportedly created tension within the camp.

Those revelations added context to Sehwag’s later criticism of certain overseas players.