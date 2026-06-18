/'Didn’t even realise I was bending my elbow': Anil Kumble opens up on 'chucking accusation' that shifted his career from pace to spin

“In fact, when I had first picked up a real cricket ball, I bowled off spin grip. So, when I was told to bowl leg spin, I simply used my off spin grip and tried to turn the ball and bowled leg spin. There was no coach standing beside me telling me exactly how to hold it or how to release it; I just did it. A month or two later, at the Karnataka Under 15 trials, I was selected. I went on to play for Karnataka Under 15.”