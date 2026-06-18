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'Didn’t even realise I was bending my elbow': Anil Kumble opens up on 'chucking accusation' that shifted his career from pace to spin

Anil Kumble, the former India spinner, revealed that he was primarily a fast bowler while playing school and club cricket before a senior player raised concerns over his action.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
'Didn’t even realise I was bending my elbow': Anil Kumble opens up on 'chucking accusation' that shifted his career from pace to spin
Image Credit: anil.kumble/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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