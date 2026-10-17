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'Didn’t seem like a debut': Deepti Sharma hails Niki Prasad after India’s T20I win over Zimbabwe

Deepti Sharma praised Niki Prasad’s composure on debut after India defeated Zimbabwe in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Deepti also highlighted the importance of building partnerships and handling pressure in challenging match situations.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
'Didn’t seem like a debut': Deepti Sharma hails Niki Prasad after India’s T20I win over Zimbabwe
Image Credit: X/ RCB

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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