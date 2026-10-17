/'Didn’t seem like a debut': Deepti Sharma hails Niki Prasad after India’s T20I win over Zimbabwe

"To tell you the truth, the two of us were there, there was Richa (Ghosh) as well, batting behind us. It didn’t feel like (a situation where) anything could happen. We took a bit of a pause at that moment, and thought about what to do next. It definitely wasn’t (a panic situation), because if there’s no pressure, how will you grow strong as a player, and as a team? These situations are necessary from time to time, and from there we took the team to a place from where we won the match," she added.