After winning the Champions Trophy 2025, India batter Shreyas Iyer made an honest admission on his success with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025. Under Shreya's captaincy, KKR won the IPL 2024 title, however, the right-hander batter feels that he didn't get the deserving recognition.

Notably, Shreyas has seen many ups and downs in his cricket career in the last few years. After getting dropped from BCCI's central contracts list, Iyer bounced back in style to win the IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders and Champions Trophy 2025 with Team India.

During the Champions Trophy 2025, Shreyas got out for 15 in the first game against Bangladesh. But, he showed great consistency in the rest of the matches, scoring 56, 79, 45 and 48 on a tricky Dubai surface.

The 30-year-old Iyer said that he has learnt a lot in life in the last few years and title wins are very satisfying for him.

"Extremely satisfying. To be honest, it has been a journey, and I have learnt a lot in this phase of my life, where I got out of the contract after playing the 2023 ODI World Cup. I reassessed where I went wrong, what I should be doing, how well I need to focus on my fitness. I asked myself all these questions, prepared a routine, and started focussing on my training and the skills I added side by side," Shreyas Iyer told Times of India.

"Once I got continuous matches in domestic cricket, I figured out how important fitness was for me, especially when I raised my concerns at the start of the year. Overall I am extremely happy with myself... the way I came out of this, the way I handled the situation and most importantly I believed in myself," he added.

Asked whether he ever got frustrated with setbacks during the journey, Shreyas said that his main focus was on to win the IPL.

"Frustration toh nahi tha because I was playing IPL. The major focus was to win the IPL, and thankfully, I won it. I personally felt I didn't get the recognition I wanted to after winning the IPL but at the end of the day, as long as you have self integrity and you keep doing the right things when no one is watching, that is more important and that is what I kept doing."

Despite him leading KKR to their third IPL win last season, Shreyas wasn't retained by the franchise. However, Punjab Kings picked up the right-hander in the mega auction for a whopping INR 26.75 crore and will now lead the side.

