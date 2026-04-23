'Difficult to explain...': Blame game erupts in LSG camp after daunting 40-run loss vs RR; Rishabh Pant says this...

Following a pursuit of 160 on a demanding surface, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were dismissed for 119 in just 18 overs. The team's momentum collapsed during the Powerplay after Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, and Aiden Markram were all sent back to the pavilion for ducks.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant offered a harsh assessment of his squad's batting strategy after their loss to the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. This latest setback marks the team's fourth loss in a row. Pant targeted the batting unit, including himself, for failing to capitalize on the strong foundation provided by the bowling department.

"I think it is difficult to explain. Our batting is letting us down. We have to look for answers within. We could have taken more time, but I'm not making excuses. Our bowlers did a fantastic job," Pant stated.

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Despite the grim result, he expressed continued confidence in the team’s potential, saying, "We know we have the firepower and we want to believe in it."

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Game Highlights and Critical Analysis

Bowling Performance: After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, LSG’s Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Mohsin Khan each claimed two wickets. Their combined efforts successfully limited Rajasthan to a total of 159/6.

Rajasthan's Standout: Ravindra Jadeja was the primary contributor for RR, finishing with an unbeaten 43 from 29 deliveries.

Lucknow's Batting Collapse: Mitchell Marsh provided the only significant resistance with 55 runs off 41 balls. However, teammates such as Nicholas Pooran and Himmat Singh were dismissed following what were described as irresponsible shots.

Selection Scrutiny: The decision to utilize Himmat Singh as an "Impact Sub" is expected to face heavy criticism. Despite nearly ten years of domestic experience, his career strike rate sits at 135 with an average of less than one six per match.

Home Ground Struggles: This loss ensures that LSG remains winless at the Ekana Cricket Stadium for the current season.

Rishabh Pant’s Full Post-Match Commentary

When asked where the game went wrong, the LSG captain remarked:

"I think it is difficult to explain. Like it's definitely our batting is letting us down, but at the same time, we are disappointed as a team, as a group, but at the same time, you've got to keep finding ways, you know. You have to look for answers inside, not outside, but that's how it is as of now."

Addressing whether the team should have played more cautiously while the ball was moving, he added:

"See, definitely, we could have taken some time while batting and at the same time, not making any excuse out there, like, including myself in that. Like we could have taken it a little deeper because I think the bowlers did a fantastic job, especially after the last game. But, as a batting group, we need to put our hand up and try to finish the job for the bowlers also."

Regarding the mindset of the bowling unit and the road ahead:

"See, definitely, there is still a lot we want to look at the positive side. We all know it's disappointing for us as a team, but we have to keep our head high and look for answers inside. And we surely know that we have enough firepower in our bowling and batting and we can still turn it around. That's what I believe in."

The presentation concluded with a lighthearted moment when Pant told commentator Simon Doull, "Thank you for being soft," after Doull thanked him for the interview.