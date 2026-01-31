'Digital detox': ​Rohit Sharma urges Indian players to block outside noise before T20 World Cup 2026

As India prepares to launch its 2026 T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7, legendary former captain Rohit Sharma has issued a definitive guide on how to navigate the immense pressure of a home tournament. Drawing from his experience leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and a near-perfect 2023 ODI World Cup run, Rohit has emphasized the necessity of a digital detox to maintain peak performance.

The Strategy of Disconnection

In a revealing interview with JioHotstar, Rohit Sharma advocated for a complete break from social media platforms to avoid the "outside noise" that often distracts players during high-stakes events. For Rohit, this is not just a suggestion but a personal code of conduct that he has followed since the 2023 World Cup.

“It is ideal to get off social media. I still stay away. I get news from outside that this happened or that happened and I love it. I did it during the 2023 World Cup as well. Before asking anyone else, I had to do it myself,” Rohit explained.

Despite his firm belief in the benefits of staying offline, Rohit remains conscious of individual player autonomy. He previously consulted with former head coach Rahul Dravid about implementing a team-wide social media ban but ultimately decided to let the players choose their own paths.

“But I didn’t go and discuss this with anyone. Rahul bhai (Rahul Dravid) and I were discussing whether we should speak to the team about it. Rahul bhai said, ‘I don’t know if it’s the right thing. It’s very personal. You take the call.’ So, I let it go. But a lot of the boys also suggested, ‘Let’s do it.’ I won’t take names, but two or three guys came and told me this. That’s why, if you see, the 2023 World Cup was one of our best campaigns, not just because of what we did on the field, but also off it,” Rohit noted.

Creating a Team Culture

Rohit highlighted that the success of previous campaigns was rooted in the team’s internal chemistry, fostered by communal activities like "fielding medals" and pulling each other’s legs, rather than engaging with online chatter.

“We stayed together for those 45 days. We spent a lot of time together, doing various activities, pulling each other’s leg and giving fielding medals. The fielding medal was introduced during that World Cup. We did all these interesting things, it was a lot of fun and that reflected on the ground,” he stated.

Ambassadors of a Rich Legacy

Beyond technical skills, Rohit is deeply invested in the "class" and behavioral standards of the Indian squad. He believes that playing for India, especially on home soil, requires a level of conduct that honors the nation’s rich cricketing history.

“I want the team to be seen as a very classy team. When you play on the ground, people should know that it’s the Indian team. So, behave, and carry yourself well on the ground. These were the things I was always very particular about and I always spoke about them before talking about field placements or what to do in batting, bowling, etc. I felt you have to carry yourself well because you’re playing a World Cup, you’re playing in India, everyone’s watching you and we need to be ambassadors for the country,” Rohit emphasized.

His final message to the current crop of players is to create an impenetrable mental shield: “So, be the best version of yourself on the ground because you’re playing for a country that has such a rich legacy in this game. Performances, winning, losing, all of that will happen later. But most importantly, I think we need to carry ourselves well on the ground and then block the outside noise, create your own bubble. Nothing should come inside, no voices, nothing.”