DIGVESH RATHI

Digvesh Rathi Takes 5 Wickets In 5 Balls: IPL 2025 Star Leaves Sanjiv Goenka In Awe With Viral Spell - Watch

Digvesh Rathi, IPL 2025 breakout star, stuns cricket fans by taking 5 wickets in 5 balls in a local T20 match, earning high praise from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a moment that’s already being hailed as one of the most jaw-dropping displays of bowling in recent memory, Digvesh Rathi, the breakout mystery spinner from IPL 2025, delivered a stunning five-wicket burst in five balls during a local T20 match — leaving Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka visibly impressed, long after the IPL spotlight faded.

Also Read: First-Ever Triple Super Over In Men’s Cricket: Netherlands Beat Nepal In Record-Breaking T20 Clash

Local Game, Global Attention: Rathi’s Viral Spell

Cricket fans barely had time to blink. Rathi, with his Sunil Narine-inspired action and pinpoint accuracy, ran through the opposition with a dream spell that saw three clean-bowled dismissals and two LBWs — all in consecutive deliveries. The video, which has since gone viral, was reshared by both LSG’s official handle and Goenka himself, reigniting buzz around the spinner who stole headlines earlier this year.

“Stumbled upon this clip of Digvesh Rathi taking 5 in 5 in a local T20 game. Just a glimpse of the talent that made him a breakout star for @LucknowIPL in IPL 2025,” Goenka posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The sequence is cricketing poetry — controlled aggression, flawless execution, and a hint of showmanship — capturing why Rathi has become a name fans can’t stop talking about.

Breakout Star of IPL 2025

Rathi’s meteoric rise began in the Indian Premier League 2025, where he played 13 matches for LSG and emerged as the franchise’s top wicket-taker with 14 dismissals. Signed for a modest ₹30 lakh at the mega auction, the 25-year-old quickly turned heads with his consistent breakthroughs and economical bowling, averaging 30.64 at an economy rate of 8.25 — commendable figures in a batter-dominated season.

He combined control with deception, unleashing leg-breaks and googlies that often left established batters flummoxed. And while his on-field celebration — a theatrical ‘notebook’ gesture — divided opinion and even earned him a fine and suspension, it became a signature moment that added to his mystique.

The Sanjeev Goenka Connection: Beyond IPL

Sanjeev Goenka’s reaction to Rathi’s local-level exploits speaks volumes about the player’s growing influence. For an IPL franchise owner to amplify a domestic T20 clip months after the tournament showcases the impact Rathi has made — both in terms of performance and fan engagement.

The local T20 match itself might not carry the glitz of the IPL, but Rathi’s spell there felt every bit as riveting. With the opposition needing 113 from just 36 balls, Rathi stepped in and single-handedly dismantled any hopes of a comeback. His variations — particularly the disguised googly — were instrumental, reflecting a level of maturity well beyond his experience.

Not Just a One-Season Wonder

Rathi’s consistency beyond the IPL suggests that he’s not just riding a purple patch. His ability to maintain composure under pressure, adjust lines and lengths quickly, and execute game-changing deliveries makes him a strong candidate for national consideration. Former cricketers and analysts have already drawn comparisons to Narine and Rashid Khan — both known for redefining the art of mystery spin in T20 cricket.

Moreover, his unique personality and expressive celebrations make him a crowd-puller — a trait modern franchises and selectors value immensely in the high-octane T20 landscape.

