'Dil ab bhi sacche aur ghar bhi kache': What is context behind Shubman Gill's viral post after 82 run win vs SRH involving Abhishek & Ishan

Shubman Gill has quietly turned post-match Instagram captions into an art form this IPL season. Following Gujarat Titans’ crushing 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad a result that marked GT’s fifth consecutive win. Gill once again stole the spotlight off the field just as effortlessly as his team had dominated on it.

The caption?

Dil abhi bhi sache, aur ghar bhi kache pic.twitter.com/RhaCyiwAkm — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) May 12, 2026

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"Dil ab bhi sacche aur ghar bhi kache."

No way Shubman Gill actually posted this with Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma. pic.twitter.com/7yhgPl2Q2F — GillTheWill (@GillTheWill77) May 12, 2026

The Backstory That Made the Caption Explode

To truly appreciate why the line landed so hard, you have to go back to the BCCI Awards ceremony earlier this year, when journalist Sahiba Bali interviewed Gill alongside fellow Punjab star Abhishek Sharma. During the conversation, Sahiba asked about SRH’s title chances for IPL 2026. Gill, with the kind of dry wit that has become his trademark, responded with a line that quickly went viral across cricket social media:

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“Pata hai SRH aakhiri baar kab jeeta tha? Jab dil sacche the aur ghar kacche the.”

("Do you know the last time SRH won? When hearts were pure and homes were still made of mud.")



Shubman Gill - Pta hai SRH last tab Jeeti thi jab dil sache aur makan kache hote the pic.twitter.com/XFC8SDMAxt — Aagneya (@Aagneyax) May 12, 2026

It was a playful yet razor-sharp reference to SRH’s prolonged IPL title drought, with their only championship still dating back to 2016. Sitting beside him, Abhishek very much an SRH player could only laugh before replying carefully:

“Is baar kuch nahi bolunga… shayad jeet jaye.”

(“I won’t say anything this time… maybe we’ll finally win.”)

As it turns out, Gill remembered the exchange perfectly.

The Match That Turned the Joke Into a Full-Circle Moment

On Sunday night in Ahmedabad, SRH’s ultra-aggressive batting blueprint completely imploded.

Chasing 169, Hyderabad were bowled out for just 86 in 14.5 overs, their lowest total in IPL history. Mohammed Siraj set the tone immediately by dismissing Travis Head for a duck in a wicket-maiden opening over. Kagiso Rabada then removed both Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in quick succession, leaving SRH reeling at 23/3.

From there, the collapse only deepened.

Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna dismantled the middle order, while even the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen failed to make an impact. Pat Cummins briefly counterattacked with a four and a six, but the effort felt symbolic rather than threatening. Fittingly, Rashid Khan sealed the game with the final wicket, wrapping up one of GT’s most dominant wins of the season.

Gill’s GT Are Winning and Talking With Style

Gujarat Titans now sit comfortably at the top of the IPL 2026 table, and their dominance over SRH continues to grow. But what makes Gill’s post-match social media presence stand out is that the captions never feel forced. They are witty without being excessive, cheeky without becoming disrespectful, and always tied to the cricket itself. This latest "dil sacche, ghar kacche" callback worked because it wasn’t random trolling it was payoff. A pre-season joke that aged perfectly after a statement win. A punchline delivered months later with impeccable timing. And in typical Gill fashion, he needed just seven words to ensure everyone remembered it.