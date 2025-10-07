Dilip Vengsarkar Questions Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Selection In Australia: ‘How Can Selectors Judge Form And Fitness'

Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has raised concerns over the selection of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia, questioning the logic behind including players who have not been active across formats.

Vengsarkar Doubts Assessment of Form and Fitness

Speaking to Mid-Day, Vengsarkar expressed his surprise at the duo’s inclusion, pointing out that both senior players have been away from regular competitive cricket. “Since they have not been playing Test cricket as well as T20s, and are playing only one format ODIs, which itself is not played very often during the season it’s very difficult to gauge their form and fitness,” he said. “But since they have been picked, the selectors may have checked that, though I don’t know how.”

Vengsarkar added that while both Rohit and Kohli have achieved great success over the years, the selectors must now decide whether to continue with them or begin grooming younger players for the 2027 World Cup.

Gill the Right Choice for Leadership, Says Vengsarkar

Backing Shubman Gill as India’s next all-format leader, Vengsarkar said the youngster is well-suited to take the team forward in ODIs and Tests.

“Gill is the best person to lead the side in ODIs and Test matches because he is also good in T20s,” he said. The former selector believes that giving Gill consistent leadership opportunities could help India prepare for the long term.

“Selectors Must Take a Call on the Future”

Vengsarkar stressed that while Rohit and Kohli have been stalwarts of Indian cricket, their limited participation makes it difficult to judge their readiness. “Rohit and Virat have been great players over the years, but if you are playing just one format, the selectors need to take a call on this,” he added. “It’s difficult to assess their form and fitness because of the long layoff after their last game.”

He further stated that both players may have been selected based on their past achievements. “They’ve done yeoman service to Indian cricket and have won many matches. But the selectors must decide whether to stick with them or move forward with players available for all formats.”

Gavaskar Offers a Balanced Take

Vengsarkar’s former teammate Sunil Gavaskar also shared his views, highlighting the practical challenges of limited ODI exposure.

“It depends to a great extent on how many ODIs India play over the next few years,” Gavaskar told India Today. “It’s not easy to play just seven or eight ODIs a season while preparing for something as big as a World Cup. For those few white-ball matches, players need extra game time.”

He suggested that senior players like Rohit and Kohli should consider playing in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy to maintain match fitness and rhythm. “That’s one way to stay in trim and maintain match practice,” he said.

Selection Debate Intensifies Ahead of Australia Series

The inclusion of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI setup has reignited the debate over India’s transition phase and future planning. With the 2027 ODI World Cup still two years away, selectors face the delicate task of balancing experience with long-term vision. Whether the team management continues to rely on its veteran stars or hands the baton to the next generation remains to be seen when India take on Australia later this month.