Dilip Vengsarkar Questions Sarfaraz Khan’s Exclusion From India Squad
Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has strongly criticised the Indian team management for overlooking talented batter Sarfaraz Khan, calling the decision “baffling” and difficult to understand.
Vengsarkar Questions Team Selection Logic
Speaking on the matter, Vengsarkar did not mince his words while addressing the selection calls made for the upcoming New Zealand series. “You know, the thing is, it’s really baffling for me why he has not been picked in any format, especially when he has performed so consistently. He has done well whenever he has had the opportunity for India. Such a talent being ignored is a real shame,” Vengsarkar said.
The former India skipper expressed surprise that Sarfaraz has not been considered across formats despite repeatedly proving his worth.
Praise for Sarfaraz’s Match-Winning Partnership
Vengsarkar recalled Sarfaraz Khan’s impactful performance during the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala earlier this year. Batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz played a key role in steadying India during a crucial phase of the match. “I watched him and Devdutt Padikkal batting together in Dharamsala. It was a very important session. They put together a crucial partnership that helped India win the Test,” Vengsarkar added.
The duo stitched together a 97-run stand for the fourth wicket, playing a significant role in India’s victory in that match.
Concern Over Lack of Opportunities
Vengsarkar further expressed disappointment over Sarfaraz’s absence from the playing XI even after being named in the squad for the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. “After the England series, he didn’t get another opportunity. He was part of the Australia tour, but didn’t play a single Test. That really surprises me because he is good enough to play in all formats,” he said.
Call for Fair Selection Based on Performance
The former chief selector stressed the importance of rewarding consistent domestic and international performances, suggesting that merit should remain the primary factor in selection decisions. With India continuing to experiment with combinations ahead of major international assignments, Vengsarkar’s remarks have reignited debate around selection consistency and the handling of in-form players like Sarfaraz Khan.
