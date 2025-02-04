Dimuth Karunaratne Announces Retirement From International Cricket After 100th Test

The curtain is set to fall on one of Sri Lanka's most resilient Test careers as Dimuth Karunaratne prepares to bid adieu to international cricket following his milestone 100th Test against Australia. The second Test at Galle, beginning on February 6, will not only mark the conclusion of his illustrious career but also serve as a tribute to his unwavering commitment to Sri Lankan cricket.

End of an Era: Karunaratne Bids Goodbye

Karunaratne, who made his Test debut in 2012, has been the backbone of Sri Lanka’s batting lineup for over a decade. The left-handed opener amassed 7,172 runs in 99 Tests at an average of just under 40, including 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries. However, with his recent dip in form, the 36-year-old has chosen to step away from international cricket, ending a remarkable 14-year journey.

Speaking about his decision, Karunaratne reflected, “I had initially set a target of 10,000 Test runs, but I am satisfied with what I have achieved. Playing 100 Tests for Sri Lanka is a huge honor, and I wanted to retire on a high note.”

A Stalwart of Sri Lankan Cricket

Karunaratne’s legacy extends beyond just numbers. His gritty performances at the top of the order often provided Sri Lanka with the stability they needed. His ability to anchor innings and withstand quality bowling attacks made him a vital cog in the team’s success.

His finest moment as a Test cricketer arguably came as captain when he led Sri Lanka to a historic Test series win in South Africa in 2019, making them the first Asian team to achieve the feat. His leadership record includes 12 wins, 12 losses, and six draws in 30 matches, highlighting his resilience and tactical acumen.

Joining the Legends of Sri Lankan Cricket

When Karunaratne steps onto the field in Galle, he will become only the seventh Sri Lankan cricketer to achieve the 100-Test milestone. He joins an elite club that includes legends such as Kumar Sangakkara (134 Tests), Mahela Jayawardene (149 Tests), and Muttiah Muralidaran (132 Tests). His tally of 16 Test centuries also places him alongside the likes of Marvan Atapattu and Tillakaratne Dilshan in Sri Lanka’s cricketing history.

Struggles in Recent Years

While Karunaratne’s career has been filled with stellar performances, recent struggles with form played a crucial role in his decision to retire. In the first Test against Australia, he registered scores of just 7 and 0, continuing a rough patch that has plagued him over the past year. Recognizing the need for Sri Lanka to transition to a younger core, he has opted to step aside to pave the way for fresh talent.

Final Test in Galle: A Farewell to Remember

Galle, a venue synonymous with Sri Lankan cricketing history, provides the perfect backdrop for Karunaratne’s farewell. It was on this very ground that many Sri Lankan greats bid their goodbyes, and Karunaratne will hope to script a memorable final chapter.

Fans and former cricketers have expressed their admiration for the veteran opener, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to Sri Lankan cricket. His long-time teammate Angelo Mathews praised him, saying, “Dimuth has been an incredible servant of Sri Lankan cricket. His leadership, dedication, and consistency will always be remembered.”

What’s Next for Karunaratne?

Post-retirement, Karunaratne has expressed interest in moving to Australia with his family. While he has not outlined specific plans, coaching and mentorship could be on the horizon for a player who has always been regarded as a thoughtful and strategic cricketer.

As he takes his final bow in Galle, Karunaratne leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, determination, and excellence. Sri Lankan cricket will undoubtedly miss his presence at the top of the order, but his contributions will forever be etched in the annals of the sport.

With Sri Lanka aiming to level the series against Australia, all eyes will be on Karunaratne as he looks to sign off in style. One last innings, one final opportunity to leave an indelible mark – the stage is set for an emotional farewell to a true Sri Lankan cricketing warrior.