Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl Raaha; couple announce third child
Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl Raaha. Couple shares emotional announcement with fans.
- Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal welcome daughter Raaha, expanding their family of five.
- The announcement blends personal joy with strong fan engagement across Indian sports audiences.
- Pallikal’s post-maternity comeback continues to inspire while Karthik shapes IPL coaching dynamics.
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Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik and squash star Dipika Pallikal have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Raaha Pallikal Karthik, the couple confirmed via a heartfelt social media post on March 19. Already parents to twin boys Kabir and Zian, the duo’s growing family marks a new personal milestone that has resonated strongly across the Indian sporting fraternity.
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At a time when Karthik continues to stay relevant in Indian cricket through coaching and broadcasting, and Pallikal remains one of India’s most decorated squash athletes, the announcement blends personal joy with public interest, making it a high-engagement story across platforms.
“With blessings in our hearts…” - the announcement
Karthik and Pallikal shared the news with a warm message:
“With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik.”
The announcement quickly gained traction among fans, fellow athletes, and the IPL community, highlighting the couple’s strong connect with Indian sports audiences.
From twins to three: A growing family
- Married on August 25, 2015, in dual ceremonies
- Welcomed twin sons Kabir and Zian in 2021
- Now parents to daughter Raaha (2026)
This phase reflects a stable and evolving personal life for both athletes, who have balanced elite sport careers with family commitments.
Dinesh Karthik’s transition: From player to mentor
Karthik’s post-retirement phase has been notably impactful:
- Currently batting coach and mentor at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
- Active voice in global cricket broadcasting, including ICC events
- Known for tactical clarity and modern T20 insights
Karthik’s transition mirrors a broader trend of former Indian players shaping IPL ecosystems through coaching roles. His influence at RCB, especially with younger batters, has added tactical depth to the franchise setup.
Dipika Pallikal’s legacy in Indian squash
Dipika Pallikal remains a trailblazer:
First Indian woman to break into top-10 world squash rankings
Padma Shri awardee
Multiple medals at Commonwealth Games and Asian Games
Gold medal at Asian Games 2023 (mixed doubles)
Comeback story that stands out
After becoming a mother in 2021, Pallikal returned to elite squash in 2022 and immediately delivered results, including titles at the World Doubles Championships. Her journey continues to be cited as a benchmark for athlete comebacks post-maternity.
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